by Mark Metzler
The Packers 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns really came down to quarterback play. Aaron Rodgers outplayed Baker Mayfield. But that’s what you would have suspected.
Mayfield threw four interceptions, two by Rasul Douglas, including the game clincher. That matched Rodgers’ interception total for the year in almost 470 attempts. Think about that for a second. Mayfield’s play likely cost his team a chance at the playoffs. I’m sure Browns’ fans would like to see another quarterback next year. There’s been talk that Cleveland may be a possible destination for Rodgers.
Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the first half. If he would have had a decent second half, he would have likely wrapped up his fourth MVP trophy, but he didn’t. Still, he didn’t hurt his chances and has to be considered the favorite.
Even though the Packers won, the game really showed future opponents weaknesses that can be exploited. We already know about special teams, and they were fine against the Browns. It seems the Packers might have a hard time stopping the run against a good offensive line and better running backs. Thankfully, the Browns coaching staff decided that Baker Mayfield needed to throw the ball.
The other weakness is the inability to put opponents away when the Packers have them on the ropes. It happened in the second half. It happened last week against the Ravens, and it happened earlier in the year against the Cardinals. I am sure they are trying, but Packers’ fans would be more entertained if the team trounced the opponent. Really, it would be fine.
So, on the note of entertainment. I do understand that the NFL is in the business of making money, and I know the Packers are a big draw, but the NFL should skip Christmas games. Some people may want to watch football on Christmas, but the time, in my opinion, is better spent with family or friends. Or simply in quiet reflection of the reason for the day.
I don’t think people need to have every second of every day filled with some sort of entertainment. But it seems we’re always on our phones, or watching some sort of video. It seems we always need to be stimulated. Enough. And if there is any day when we should take a break, it’s Christmas. They could have easily played the game on Sunday. Plus, it would have kept me from watching the Vikings game.
As the Packers prepare for their game against the Vikings, time is starting to run out in getting players back. The Packers desperately need depth back on the offensive line. All we hear of David Bakhtiari is about mysterious setbacks. Granted, he’s likely the best left tackle in football when healthy, but even he needs some reps. I don’t know if he will be back. It does look like Billy Turner will be back. Marquez Valdes-Scantling should be back, and I am hoping that Randall Cobb will be back soon. With the running backs, those receivers give the Packers enough, if the line can hold up.
Defensively, I do expect that Jaire Alexander will be back before the playoffs. That will be a boost, but I don’t know about Za’Darius Smith. He would help, too.
The Vikings have their backs against the wall and need to win, if they have any hope of making the playoffs, and the Packers need the win and another against the Lions to get a first-round bye. The rest will be critical for the Packers’ Super Bowl chances. It should be a good game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.