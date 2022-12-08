By Mark Metzler
So, the game with the Bears really did mean something. The winner would have the most wins in NFL history with 787.
The Packers did win, 28-19. And yes, Aaron Rodgers still owns the Bears, but that isn’t saying much about the Bears or the Packers, for that matter. It looked fairly grim for the Packers early on in the game, but the Bears proved they are still the Bears, and the Packers took advantage of that.
For the Bears, Justin Fields seems to me to be really talented. Look at the way he ran away from the Packers on his touchdown run. But he makes some bad throws and shows poor judgment at times. Maybe that’s him. Maybe it comes from poor coaching. I’m thinking it’s a little of both.
There were some good things for the Packers. Christian Watson sure is fast. Just a month ago I was saying he was a bust. Looks like I was wrong. He’s scored eight touchdowns over the past four games. That’s good. It’s so good that it is the first time a rookie has done that in 20 years and the first time a wide receiver has done that since 1998 when Randy Moss did that for the Vikings. Credit to the coaching staff for going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 14 when Watson caught his first touchdown. He was just a blur on his run.
The team came up with some good interceptions to close out the game. The one from Jaire Alexander helped to make amends for him getting burned early on. A.J. Dillon was bruising again.
For the record, the Packers and Bears are well ahead of the third-place team, the New York Giants. It will be interesting how those numbers go over the next few years. I’m looking for reasons to be optimistic, but they are hard to find.
To give you some perspective, I looked at the teams with the most wins since 1960, shortly before the NFL expanded and when the AFL started. The Cowboys and Steelers were in a tie at the top, and the Packers were third, seven wins behind. That’s pretty good. The 70s and 80s were pretty lean for the Packers. For you Vikings fans, they were sixth. And, as you remember, the 70s were when the Vikings flourished.
I was curious about the team with the most wins since 2000 — it had to be the Patriots. It is. They are far ahead of the Steelers and Packers, who are in second and third.
With that consistency as far as total wins are concerned, you have to ask yourself why the team has only won four Super Bowls and only one each during the Favre and Rodgers years. Is it the players choked or maybe it had to do with coaching? I don’t know. All I can say is it has been disappointing.
Next week it’s a bye, and we’ll see how the playoff race plays out. Right now, the Vikings have the second seed. One friend said they have been doing it by pixie dust. Hey, however they are doing it, they’re doing it. They’ve been finding ways to win games, when they’ve found ways to lose them in the past.
The Packers are still technically alive, but they are done. The Lions actually have a better chance to make the playoffs than the Packers. Who thought I would be writing that at this point in the season? I appreciate Rodgers’ competitiveness, but I do wish we would get to see some more from Jordan Love. The window on winning the Super Bowl with Rodgers has closed – at least, for the Packers.
