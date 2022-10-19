By Mark Metzler
In a way, it was unexpected, but in a way, it wasn’t, as the Packers got beat up by the New York Jets, 27-10, at Lambeau Field. The way the team has played so far this season, another bad performance seemed all too likely. This season has been a disappointment so far.
The team is more than one-third through the season, and, in my opinion, it has a long way to go to get to average. At 3-3 I’d say the playoffs are just a 50-50 hope now, especially with the Vikings at 5-1. Good for Vikings fans. I can barely take a few weeks of this frustration. I can’t imagine what the past 60-plus years have been like for them.
The defense, which was so promising, can’t really stop the run, and it hasn’t been able to step up and stop the pass to the level I thought it would. Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry has been taking some heat. And he should. It looks like he studied at the (former Defensive Coordinator) Mike Pettine School of Creativity, which means he has none.
As far as players playing above expectations, I’d have to say that Rashan Gary is doing well consistently. Kenny Clark is doing OK. The rest have been just average or worse so far. But they have the talent to amp it up. Will they?
The offense is a big disappointment. Of course, the team was set up to be a disappointment by the front office.
The offensive line has David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins back. That should be a help, but they have yet to come together as a unit. Guard Royce Newman is another disappointment. Maybe one of the linemen the Packers drafted could take over. I’ve liked what I’ve seen from Zach Tom in his limited time.
The receivers are not good as a unit. I don’t know what they are going to do. Against the Jets, the Packers elevated Juwann Winfree from the practice squad for the third time. The next time he comes up he needs to be signed to the team. What does that say about your team when you are looking for a big contribution from your seventh wide receiver? I’d like to say it means the team is deep at that position, but that’s not what it means.
The running backs have been good — certainly the high point of the team so far. So, what does the team do? Against the Giants, they didn’t get them the ball enough. Same with the Jets, in my opinion.
Aaron Rodgers? Well, I could write about him for hours (and will later in the season), but, for now, let’s just say he’s been a disappointment. At least he got his money. Think of what the Packers could have done with $50 million a year and a bunch of draft picks. Jordan Love got some time at the end of the game. Hey, if he’d been playing instead of Rodgers, the team might still be 3-3 because they would have been forced to give the ball to Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.
The special teams seemed to be getting better, but a blocked field goal and a blocked punt for a touchdown notch them back to a work in progress. Disappointing.
What about the draft picks? Has first-round pick Devonte Wyatt even seen the field? Oh, yeah, he was out there for the Jets’ touchdown on the reverse. Second-round pick Christian Watson has a great deal of potential, but that and $11 will get you a beer at Lambeau to drown your sorrows. And after Sunday, four or five of them sound pretty appealing. So far, Watson looks like he should be back in North Dakota shoveling snow. He’d probably get hurt doing that.
First-round pick Quay Walker is playing well and getting better. He’s going to be solid, but he’s going to need his speed to make tackles if the team keeps getting lit up. Fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs looks to be legit.
I guess I’m just tired of the team being on the edge of getting to the Super Bowl and not making it because they don’t have the personnel, or because they choke. I think that’s what happened the past two years. But, this year’s team hasn’t shown nearly what those teams showed, so the window is closing. Time to get it going.
