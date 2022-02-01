by Mark Metzler
My emotions after the Packers’ loss to the 49ers were much different than a year ago. Last year, with the loss to the Buccaneers I was devastated. When the team lost to the Seahawks in 2015, I was devastated, and when the Packers lost to the Giants in the divisional round in 2011, it was hard to take. That’s because, in my opinion, each of those years they were the best team in the NFL and should have won the Super Bowl.
That wasn’t the case two years ago when the team lost to the 49ers in the NFC Championship, the 49ers were the better team, and it was clear the AFC’s Chiefs were also the better team.
But this year, the Packers were again the best team in the NFC and probably in the entire NFL. Still, it didn’t hurt so much. And I wasn’t alone. I spoke with two big fans at work. One said she was pretty much over it the next day, and she was just happy to have the drama end. Another said she cried last year and was just gutted by the loss. It wasn’t the same this year. She was fine.
I think a lot of it has to do with just being emotionally drained. I didn’t care much either. I wasn’t happy it was over, but I wasn’t sad.
The whole rollercoaster started a year ago after the Packers were beat by the Buccaneers, when Aaron Rodgers said his future was “a beautiful mystery.” In hindsight, it was neither “beautiful” nor a “mystery.” The process of his holdout and leveraging the team about whether or not he was going to play was simply ugly. And his statement should have tipped us off that it wasn’t a “mystery.”
It was about him. That took a lot out of the fans. Some, myself included, just wanted it be done one way or the other. Finally, he decided to come back. Rodgers played well. Then, more drama with his lie about his immunization status, which cost him a game. I think, for people with strong Midwestern values, that lie really separated him from the fans. Not only did he lie, but he jeopardized everyone around him. It was clearly about him, and that’s something that is hard to stomach.
But, when he came back, the team continued to win, and it looked like the Packers were poised for that Super Bowl run. Fans, being fans, looked the other way because of the team’s success. What should have happened, didn’t happen. The special teams failed. The offensive line shuffle was ineffective. And, really, Rodgers failed.
Yes, he will win his fourth MVP, but Jordan Love could have just as easily lost a playoff game because the Packers would have won the crappy NFC North with Love as quarterback.
As predicted, Nathaniel Hackett was named head coach of the Denver Broncos. Now, that drama will begin. Rodgers will likely go there and play. With Tom Brady retired, Rodgers will get so much attention, and it is what he wants. Hopefully, the Packers will get a lot in return.
By the way, my friend Patrick was right. Now, Packers fans know what it’s like to be Vikings fans. It’s not fun.
As far as this year’s Super Bowl, congratulations to the Bengals and the Rams. It should be a good game. It’s just that it should have been the Packers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.