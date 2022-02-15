by Mark Metzler
Back in the day, our neighbors had a dog named Murdoch. He was a handsome Airedale and full of joy. The neighbors had an electric fence, and Murdoch had a shock collar. It didn’t take Murdoch long before he figured out if he took the hit of breaking through the electric fence, he could roam joyously throughout the neighborhood.
Of course, his roaming usually meant stopping in our yard to take a crap, but I didn’t mind much. He was full of life, and he had something to teach: Don’t be afraid; the pain is only temporary, but the joy can be great. We can all learn from that.
As Packers fans we need to be like Murdoch. We’ve got a big hit coming up with Aaron Rodgers leaving, and it will be painful in the short term, but we need to take the hit, so we can be joyful down the road. We need to move his four-time MVP drama-filled life down the road and accept our pain. The draft haul will be great.
For the team that trades for Rodgers, all they need to do is to look at the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams for proof of what could happen. The Rams mortgaged their future by trading with the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. In addition to a slew of draft picks, the Lions also got Jared Goff to play quarterback for a few years. If the Packers give up Rodgers, you have to think they are hoping for a quarterback to bridge the time till they find someone successful. It doesn’t seem that Jordan Love is the long-term answer. I hope that I’m wrong.
The Super Bowl was very enjoyable to watch. In the end, it was the Rams’ stars that won the game. Stafford played great, and the last drive was one of the best in memory. Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp for the deciding touchdown, and that catch helped to earn the MVP for Kupp. The defense came up big when they needed it, and it was good to see Aaron Donald – one of the best players to play the game – come up with the biggest play in his near sack on fourth and one.
Congratulations to the Bengals. It looks like Joe Burrow is going to be the long-term face of the NFL. That’s good for their fans. Actually, that’s good for all football fans.
So, another season comes to an end, and the Packers have come up short again – just like 31 other teams. So, what’s next?
About the same time Murdoch was roaming the neighborhood, my grandson was in that great phase where three-year-olds offer up wisdom by cutting through all the muddled stuff that gets in our way as adults. It was about Halloween time, and we had this scary jack-o’-lantern in our garage. We’d forgotten about it when we drove to pick him up. I saw it when we pulled into our garage and thought he would be afraid. But he wasn’t. He looked straight at it and said, “It’s not scary.”
That’s the future for us as Packers fans. After three years in a row of very good teams, but ultimately unsuccessful teams, we’re looking at the real possibility of being pretty average. But “it’s not scary.” It won’t be long before we’re at the top again, and we may even win the NFC North next year. It will be an interesting off-season.
