By Mark Metzler
It used to be that I’d take comfort in a few beers. Now, that I’m older, lefse has become my comfort of choice. And the day after the Lions’ game, I took refuge in several pieces as I thought back on the season.
About my third piece in, the loss started to make sense. I started looking back at how bad the season really had been before the run at the end, and it seemed appropriate that the Packers did lose against the Lions. It still hurt, but at least it was understandable.
The defense, which held great promise at the start of the season, couldn’t stop the run. There were several key injuries along the way. De’Vondre Campbell missed a number of games. Rookie Quay Walker took time to get acclimated. Cornerback Eric Stokes got hurt and was lost for the season. That turned what would have been a dominant secondary into an average to slightly above-average unit. Then Rashan Gary went down and was lost. Plus, Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry played it safe for most of the year.
On offense, the loss of Davante Adams hurt a lot. It took nearly 10 games for Christian Watson to get untracked. Romeo Doubs was good early, but then got hurt. Robert Tonyan took some time to get back into the groove. The offensive line missed David Bakhtiari most of the early part of the year. Elgton Jenkins was hurt for a time as well. The backs were good in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Aaron Rodgers was a disappointment. A lot of it came down to him having no one really to throw to – at least no one of consequence. And if you watched closely, it seemed like he lost arm strength. The offense also lacked creativity.
All in all, finishing 8-9 was about right.
For those of you who don’t know lefse (lefsa to some), it’s a Norwegian food, flat and round, like a tortilla. The ingredients are potatoes, flour, heavy whipping cream, salt and sugar. You turn the ingredients into patties (we let ours set overnight) and then roll them out, the thinner the better. You then put them on a very hot griddle for about 30 seconds a side. You can eat it cold or hot, and you can roll ingredients inside. I like butter and brown sugar.
For me, it’s a treat, something special. But to be clear, in Norway, the ingredients were available and cheap, so, for many, it became a staple in their diet. Lefse was used to survive. I always think of that when I eat it. So, as I sat there, eating it and looking for comfort, I wondered how the Packers would survive and also thrive. They have put a lot of money into a few players — Rodgers, Bakhtiari, Jaire Alexander and Elgton Jenkins, who all have very big contracts. Rashan Gary will be getting one, too, in the near future.
It appears to me there is no easy answer, that we have to suffer through the pains of building back again. That means getting rid of the bigger contracts and the people who are at the end of their effective life as members of the team. I think that means parting ways with Rodgers, Bakhtiari, Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Mason Crosby. It also means new defensive and offensive coordinators.
Unlike the mushroom tea that Rodgers used to see clearly, there are no hallucinogenic qualities to lefse, so it is clear to me that when it comes to Rodgers’ contract with the Packers, he has all the leverage. Sure, the Packers can trade him, but they will get decimated on salary cap if they do it before June 1. With the draft in late April, any picks the Packers get will be more than a year from now. Plus, Rodgers can simply retire if he doesn’t like the trade. That way, the Packers get nothing. If he stays, Jordan Love sits another year on the bench and the eventual rebuild that we will have to go through waits another year. And what would be gained if Rodgers stayed? The status quo. Just not acceptable.
One would think with my love for Norwegian lefse that I would be a Vikings’ fan. Not a chance. Still, for the sake of their loyal fans, I wish it could be different for them. It was hard to see them lose again on Sunday. Suffering through a season like this one for the Packers is hard enough, but going through 60-plus seasons of the Vikings never winning the Super Bowl, of all those times they snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory, and all the pain the franchise has brought its fan base, there simply isn’t enough lefse in the world that could help.
