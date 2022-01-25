by Mark Metzler
No Super Bowl this year for the Green Bay Packers thanks mostly to some atrocious special teams play, but there was plenty of blame to go around in a stunning 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.
Before the game I was listening to the wrap-up of the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans game (congratulations to the Bengals) when Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher said something to the effect that your strengths get you to the playoffs and your weaknesses take you out.
That’s what happened with a blocked field goal just before half time and a blocked punt in the fourth quarter that tied the game. They were both back breakers.
On the field goal, the Packers defense had taken the ball away from the 49ers near the Packers goal line and Aaron Rodgers had just completed a 75-yard pass to Aaron Jones. The block gave the 49ers a big boost.
Still, the Packers defense played one of its best games, only to see the offense stall, especially in the second half, thanks to a relentless 49ers pass rush.
The offensive line was re-shuffled with David Bakhtiari unable to play and Billy Turner returning, only to be switched from right tackle to left tackle. I really thought Yosh Nijman was a better option at left tackle, where he had played well most of the year, and that Turner would be fine at right tackle, where he had played prior to his injury. The line gave up five sacks and Rodgers was out of his element the whole day. The MVP was just ordinary.
On the punt block the 49ers just bowled over the snapper and blocked the ball up the middle. After that, the game really wasn’t in question, with Packers killer Robbie Gould sealing the deal.
A.J. Dillon’s injury hurt the Packers during the game, and the return of key players Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander, Whitney Mercillius, Randall Cobb and Turner, while much hyped, didn’t have much of an impact.
On Deebo Samuel’s crucial third down run that finally put the 49ers in field goal range, you may have noticed he broke tackles from Smith and Alexander. In that case, having Smith and Alexander back didn’t help a bit. But in fairness, trying to bring down Samuel must have seemed like bringing down a raging bull. Still, that’s what they are paid to do.
Which brings up the point of how are the Packers going to pay the team and stay competitive next year? Currently, they are in one of the worst salary cap situations in the league. The only option to keep Rodgers is to sign him to an extension and restructure his contract. As it stands now, he’ going to cost $46 million against the salary cap next season. They will need to pay him a lot in a restructure, and he still has value. Then, they would need to re-sign Davante Adams because Rodgers said after the game that he does not want to be part of a rebuild. Rodgers other two options are a trade or he can retire.
I’ve written about it a lot, but I do think that Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be named the Denver Broncos new head coach and Rodgers will go there in a trade. His other option is to retire, which I don’t think would happen for a back-to-back MVP. He continues to play at a high level and his ego wouldn’t allow it.
I would expect the Hackett decision in the near future, and I think that will start the wheels turning. I just had hoped it wouldn’t happen this soon. In a year of Super Bowl or bust, it was a bust – a real disappointing bust.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.