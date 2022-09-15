By Mark Metzler
I admit the Vikings looked very good on their first drive of the year, methodically picking apart the Packers’ defense with a nice mix of plays. It was very un-Viking like.
But, like most Packers fans, I thought it wouldn’t last. And there it was on the first play from scrimmage. Much publicized rookie Christian Watson raced by future Hall of Fame cornerback Patrick Peterson as if Peterson was standing still. Aaron Rodgers lofted a perfect ball downfield right into Watson’s hands. All he needed to do was catch it. But he didn’t. Drop. Packers fans couldn’t help but see it over and over again. That’s because everyone played it over and over again. Drop. Drop. Drop.
Still, Packers fans held on to hope that it would change and it was just a bad start for the team. In the second quarter, the team put together a nice drive, only to be stuffed at the goal line. After that, the Vikings made another nice drive down the field that ended in a field goal. After that, the game was pretty much over.
The Packers’ offense was bad. The offensive line couldn’t hold back the Vikings, and former Packers pass rusher Za’Darius Smith was enjoying having his way with his old team. In fairness, the line was pretty battered, and it was disheartening to see that Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari weren’t playing. Sometimes I wonder if Bakhtiari is going to play again. On the bright side, rookie Zach Tom looked good playing guard.
So, let’s say the line does come around, and I think that will happen. Who is Rodgers going to throw the ball to the rest of the season? Davante Adams is gone and playing with the Raiders. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is in Kansas City. Allen Lazard, last year’s third wide receiver, was hurt for the game. Randall Cobb is slow. Sammy Watkins isn’t as slow, but he’s not that good. Watson will have to do a lot to play down that drop. Romeo Doubs looked OK, and Juwan Winfree – off the practice squad – made a nice catch. But none of them are better than a third option right now. It was good to see Robert Tonyan back at tight end. He looked OK. And how many times can you throw to the running backs?
It doesn’t help, I think, to see Rodgers rolling his eyes after every bad play. If he keeps that up, his eyes could roll right out of his head before too long. Well, at least he got his money.
The defense? They could have been more imaginative, but they weren’t awful. They will get better. And I do think that rookie Quay Walker will be one of the better rookies in the league by the middle of the year. They were out-coached though. The Vikings played well. Let’s not lose track of that.
For the Vikings, they weren’t your parents’ Vikings, or your grandparents’ Vikings. They were certainly imaginative, and they found a way to utilize the best player on the field in Justin Jefferson. Jefferson was simply better than his opponents.
The Packers’ best player? Well, it looks like he’s playing for the Raiders.
Of course, the Packers looked horrible against the Saints last year in the opener and came back to have a great regular season. We’ll see when the Packers play the Bears Sunday night.
