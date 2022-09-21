By Mark Metzler
It doesn’t matter if you get knocked down. What matters is if you get back up and what you do when you get back up. Plus, what did you learn that can be applied?
The Packers got back up to beat the Bears convincingly, 27-10, after getting the snot kicked out of them the week before against the Vikings. The coaching staff turned to the running game with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon running the ball well. For the game, the Packers carried the ball more than 35 times.
Just as important was how the Packers got up during the game after getting knocked down. First a hold and then a sack, the Packers were facing a second and 28, leading 10-7 in the second quarter. A 20-yard gain by Romeo Doubs and then a first down throw from Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb — after that, it was over.
Jones had a great game and Aaron Rodgers looked good spreading the ball around. It was noted that he completed his last 14 passes in a row. It was nice to have Elgton Jenkins back on the line, and it was good to see Allen Lazard catching a touchdown and getting key blocks. Cobb caught a number of key passes, and Sammy Watkins even got into the flow.
There were a couple of mistakes that kept the Packers from putting the game away in the third quarter. First, Dillon and Rodgers muffed a handoff. It shouldn’t have happened, but it does. Then, Christian Watson didn’t get clear on a shotgun and deflected the ball as he ran through the backfield. That was second week in a row with a big mistake for Watson.
And the Bears took advantage. Their offensive line really did run-block well. But the Packers came up with a fourth and goal stand on a disputed call. It is fair to say that after looking pretty weak on the opening drive, the Packers defense stepped up and held the Bears in check for the most part.
So far so good on the special teams. Returns were unspectacular but solid. The punting game seems an upgrade with Pat O’Donnell, and he seems to be a very capable holder for Mason Crosby. The field goals – with the snap, hold and kick – seemed more seamless. I know it’s a small point, but Crosby didn’t seem comfortable last year. Coverage was better as well.
But, let’s be real. It’s hard to say if the Packers played that well, or if the Bears are just not that good. Really, their best receiver was Equanimeous St. Brown. He was the Packers sixth receiver last year. Of course, there are times the Packers would be happy to have him back with the current team. I think it’s going to be a long year for the Bears.
So, the game didn’t tell us that much about the Packers. Sure, they bounced back. You would never expect a Packers team to quit. And, I think you will see the team run more than it has in the past. Next week the Packers travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers. Stay tuned. It’s a work in progress.
