By Mark Metzler
In a game that looked bad so often, the Packers outlasted the Dallas Cowboys, 31-28, in overtime. It was quite a win for the Packers to take their season to 4-6 and quite the loss for the Mike McCarthy-led Cowboys.
Safety Rudy Ford really had a game, intercepting Dak Prescott twice in the first half, both leading to touchdowns as the Packers stayed in the game. Ford was only playing because cornerback Eric Stokes was injured and safety Darnell Savage had moved into the slot.
At the start of the year, nobody knew anything about him because he wasn’t even with the team. At the start of the game, no one would have thought he would have that sort of impact.
And the other end of the spectrum was much-hyped second round pick Christian Watson. He’d been having an abysmal year, and no one thought he would have any impact on the game either. But he truly surprised, catching three touchdown passes. I’ve been down on him, but he showed his impressive speed. For a game, he was great.
The game was just about over after Aaron Rodgers fumbled on the 10 early in the second quarter, but then Dak Prescott threw an interception that Rudy Ford returned to the 33. So, instead of 14-0, the Packers had a chance. The interception was the most important play of the year to date.
A few plays later Rodgers hit Christian Watson with a 58-yard touchdown. It was a ball that Watson didn’t drop, as he had twice earlier in the game (and, of course, infamously on the first offensive play of the year). You have to feel good for him. It didn’t take long for him to remind us all of his ineptitude as he stopped on a pattern where the ball would have fallen into his hands for a touchdown. But he came through again later.
On the second interception, Ford made a good runback, and Aaron Jones scored soon after. All was looking good, but the Cowboys drove before the half to make it 14-14.
In the third quarter the Packers showed why the year has been such a disappointment as the Cowboys built a 28-14 lead, but the Packers came back as Rodgers hit Watson with two more touchdowns.
There were a lot of storylines in the game. Maybe the biggest was Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau. By the time he was fired by the Packers in 2018, he had worm out his welcome, but now he was back, and you have to remember he was the last Packers coach to win a Super Bowl. It was a feel-good sort of thing. Even he and Rodgers embraced before the game. But in the end, McCarthy showed the type of bad decision that got him run out of Green Bay. His decision to forego the field goal and go for a fourth and four cost his Cowboys a chance to win.
I don’t care how thin the Packers are at receiver, I think they have to cut Amari Rodgers. He almost cost the Packers the game with his fumble on a punt return. It wasn’t the first time. He’s just inept. Plus, he’s shown no value at receiver.
So, I have to say that watching the Packers play was a letdown after the Vikings’ game. How incredible. It had to be their best game of the last decade plus. They found a way to win, even after that horrible no call at the end of regulation. Good for them and good for their fans.
The Packers play the Titans Thursday. I’d like to say the Packers can turn it around. Well, I’d like to say that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.