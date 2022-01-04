by Mark Metzler
You had to see that one coming, especially after Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID mid-week. It wasn’t a surprise to see the Aaron-Rodgers-led Packers take down the Sean-Mannion-led Vikings, 37-10.
It was cold at Lambeau, but without a downfield passing game, the Vikings were colder. Actually, Mannion didn’t play that bad, but it wasn’t nearly enough. Rodgers was his usual efficient self, throwing for nearly 300 yards and connecting with Allen Lazard and Davante Adams for touchdowns. It is likely that Rodgers wrapped the MVP award again with his play. A.J. Dillon scored two touchdowns as the offensive line played well again
Packers’ fans should all send Cousins thank you notes, and they should do it quick because I don’t think he’s going to have a Minnesota address for much longer. At least, he shouldn’t. OK, thank you notes are old school, so send him a text. After all, his idiocy should follow him wherever he goes.
Not playing against Cousins is disappointing. You want to beat another team’s best. Plus, the Vikings team that the Packers lost to earlier in the year was the best team the Packers played. That wasn’t the case Sunday night. They were one of the worst.
I’ve been thinking about the difference between Vikings’ fans and Packers’ fans. It’s pretty simple. The biggest difference between Vikings’ fans and Packers’ fans is one of belief. Packers’ fans believe their team is going to win. When things look tough, Packers’ fans know the team will come out ahead. When it doesn’t happen, they are sincerely dumbfounded. A lot of it has to do with the fact the team has always won. Vikings fans always believe their team will find a way to screw it up. Even when things look the rosiest – Gary Anderson, wide right – they always think the other shoe is going to drop. And it always has. That’s the major difference.
The Vikings need to overhaul it all – ownership committed to winning, a new general manager with the pedigree of a winner, and a coach who can take them over the hump. It can happen in Minnesota. God knows their fans deserve it. I don’t think the Wilfs are going to sell the team, but they sure as hell can bring in a new general manager and a new head coach. They should be able to get the best coach available. They have the nucleus of a great team.
Of course, that new coach and new attitude means getting rid of the dead wood, too. Cousins isn’t a winner. The only good thing I can say about him is even though he was an idiot and didn’t get vaccinated for the sake of his teammates and the sake of his team’s fans, at least he didn’t lie about it like Rodgers.
So, what’s next for the Packers? With the Arizona Cardinals taking down the Cowboys in Dallas, the Packers have wrapped up home field through the playoffs and have earned a first-round bye. Let’s hope that David Bakhtiari, Billy Turner, Randall Cobb and Jaire Alexander are all back for the playoffs. It would be great if they got some snaps against the Lions. An extra bonus would be getting Za’Darius Smith and Josh Myers back. We’ll see.
As it is right now, the analytic people don’t think the Packers have a great chance to win the Super Bowl. Honestly, they need to show more. Their special teams might be the worst in the league, and they have trouble with the run, but with those players back, it might be enough. Plus, there aren’t great teams in the league this year. It could happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.