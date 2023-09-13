by Mark Metzler
The Packers played exceptionally well in taking to the Bears, 38-20, in Chicago.
They did make some mental mistakes that resulted in stupid penalties and did break down at the end of the third quarter in allowing a touchdown. But, all in all, it was better than any Packers fan dared to hope for in the first game of the Jordan Love era.
Love played really well, especially on third and fourth down, when he had a perfect quarterback rating. He finished the game with three touchdowns, including two to Romeo Doubs, 245 yards and no interceptions. He made good decisions. It helped that the offensive line gave him time to pass. The defensive line played well too.
Rookies Jayden Reed and Luke Musgrave looked good, and second-year linebacker Quay Walker had a remarkable interception return for a touchdown where he ran over a few Bears. He did take a shot to the head, and hopefully he’ll be fine.
Another player that we hope will be fine is Aaron Jones, who took over the game for a short time at the beginning of the third quarter. Jones came up lame and didn’t return after his 35-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass from Love.
The opening of the game went the right way for the Packers. The great fourth-down stop and then Love hitting Romeo Doubs for the touchdown. I think Love showed good composure then and throughout the game.
The Packers defense played pretty good. Justin Fields is amazing though. Just when you think the Packers have him in their sights, he would slip out for a run.
Fields is so athletic, so it was great to see Lukas Van Ness run him down on a key play with the Bears driving in the second quarter. It deflated the Bears and showed why the Packers picked Van Ness.
New punter Daniel Whelan had a good game. He hit a boomer and plugged the Bears on the five yard line late in the second quarter. That led to a 52-yard field goal from rookie Anders Carslon – right down the middle and 10 yards to spare – and a 10-6 halftime lead.
It will be better when Christian Watson returns for the Packers. He can stretch the defense, and the sky is really the limit for him. I see the offense improving over the next few weeks. The real test will come in week four against the Lions.
One of the interesting tidbits over the week was the report that the Packers had an interest in Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor and the Colts wanted Watson in return. The Packers wouldn’t bite. Taylor is one of the better players in the league, so it tells you what the Packers think about Watson.
Another hypothetical I wondered about before the start of the game is whether the Packers would trade Love straight up for Fields. Neither team would ever think about it, but I wondered it just the same. Before the game, I think most Packers fans would have made that trade. After the game, no way. Good for Jordan Love. Good for Packers fans. It was fun to watch, and it hasn’t been fun for a few years.
How about them Lions? It was good for them to beat the Chiefs. Sounds like they believe in themselves. Belief is always important, especially in sports. And the Vikings? Tough to lose to the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield at home.
For the Packers, they showed that they are going to be in the game and have the potential to get better. In the end, though, it was the Bears. They are a little better, but not a lot. We’ll know more against an improved Atlanta Falcons team next week. I’m looking forward to the game.
