By Mark Metzler
My lifelong friend Glenn Starks called me Super Bowl morning and asked me what I was doing for the game. I told him: Watch it and then write about it. But I wasn’t sure what to write. He suggested I write about the dark side.
He explained about how players wait their whole lives to play in the Super Bowl but for some reason get in their own way and screw up. He pointed out some examples of failures and then one example of a success — Max McGee’s hungover performance in Super Bowl I against the Chiefs which is part of Packers lore. McGee had two touchdowns, seven catches and more than 130 yards receiving, replacing receiver Boyd Dowler who was hurt on the first series. McGee had stayed out all night, figuring he wasn’t going to play.
I thought Glenn was on to something Darth Vaderish concerning the dark side and thanked him for the idea, but I wasn’t quite sure what. When I saw Sunday’s coin toss with honorary captains, a short film and likely 50 people gathered at the center of the field, then juxtaposed that with the picture of the first coin toss with just two captains from each team and a referee, I drifted off to my version of the dark side: what the game has become.
I mean it’s just a game. Tickets to the game cost more than many of the players made for the season when they held the first Super Bowl. Some of the players now make tens of millions of dollars to play a game. The constant barrage of images and noise takes away from the product on the field. It’s distracting. And to what end? Entertainment? Are we really that shallow? Capitalism? Maybe. But $7 million for a 30-second commercial. What could be done with that money? A lot of good.
And, yes, I know, it’s water that’s so far under the bridge that it has been churning around in the Gulf of Mexico for a couple of decades, now. So, I’ll give up my rant shortly and live with it.
As far as the game between the Chiefs and Eagles was concerned, it was a classic and will go down as one of the best ever. It’s a shame that the questionable interference call near the end influenced the outcome. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs now have two of the last four Super Bowls. He was gutty, old-school in playing through his pain. The game was fun to watch.
Of course, mention of the dark side wouldn’t be complete without mention of Aaron Rodgers’ darkness retreat. Come on, really? I can’t say I understand it. Of course, in typical Rodgers fashion he came down on some no-name former player who questioned him. The message from Rodgers was, “Be curious. Not judgmental.” That’s nice on the surface, but the subtext from Rodgers (and, yes, I am being judgmental) is that I am smarter than you. His snarky little jabs at what he perceives as others’ lack of understanding or lack of intellect have become nothing more than narcissistic drivel that I should be ashamed to read.
By the way, Rodgers won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am a week ago and one golf pro called him a sandbagger. Well, as a golfer, that’s the worst thing anyone can say. It means you are a cheat, that you inflated your handicap. Is it true? I doubt it. The story said his handicap was 3.0 at his home course and adjusted to a 10 at Pebble Beach. That sounds reasonable on the surface, but he played well under that handicap.
Anyhow, we should know soon if he decides to return to the game and collect his $60 million next year or if he will retire. Smart money is he returning for the cash and that the Jets and the Raiders are interested. I’d say Las Vegas. New York reporters will quickly call him on his version of reality.
So, what’s next? Baseball season is around the corner. With its DHs in both leagues and extra-inning rule where each team starts with a runner on second base and new pitch clock, I’m apprehensive. All have been put in place to better engage the fans and speed up the pace of the game. Well, the writer Red Smith said years ago: “Baseball is only boring to the boring.”
For me, it’s a perfect game the way it was created, and football is a great game, too. So, to Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and Football Commissioner Roger Goodell: Think again if you think you’re making your games better. It won’t be long before they are ruined. But, on the bright side, you’ll still be able to sell the ad space. Someone will buy it all. Just not me.
And to Glenn? Thanks for the idea.
