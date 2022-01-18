by Mark Metzler
Recently, one of the NFL’s MVP voters said he wasn’t going to vote for Aaron Rodgers for MVP. The writer, Hub Arkush of Pro Football Weekly, said, in essence, that MVP came down to more than what the player did on the field.
To paraphrase, Arkush said that for all the drama and pain that Rodgers caused the front office, his teammates and his fans by holding out during the pre-season and his lie about his immunization status that Arkush wouldn’t be voting for Rodgers.
I see both sides. Yes, I think that on the field he is the NFL’s MVP. He is phenomenal and without him the Packers would be mediocre at best. It is amazing to watch, and I have never seen another quarterback as good as him. Clearly, based on his play alone, Rodgers deserves his fourth MVP.
The other side is the pain he has caused seems to be the work of a person who cares only about himself. His actions are an example of how you should not treat other people. It’s been painful for the fans, though the success of the season has made us forget most of it. I’m guessing it was disruptive for his teammates, but what are they going to say while he’s on the same team? And, he really has leveraged his position to get what he wants from the front office. In the end, he’s an employee – yes, the most talented they will ever have, but still an employee.
But, you know, in the end it all comes down to wins and money. (You didn’t see State Farm drop Rodgers as its spokesperson.) We’ll see what the other 49 voters think when the MVP results are announced February 12. The only thing we do know is if Rodgers does win, it won’t be unanimous.
For Arkush’s trouble, which included calling Rodgers the biggest jerk in the NFL, Rodgers called Arkush “a bum” and Arkush was vilified by Rodgers’ many fans. Talk about a mob coming down on someone. It’s ironic because Rodgers had complained about the “woke mob” coming down on him after his immunization lie.
Of course, earlier in the season, Rodgers predicted that people wouldn’t vote for him because of his controversy surrounding his claim to be immunized for COVID when he wasn’t. The implication is that is if he lost, then the MVP selection would be stolen from him. Sound familiar?
It is interesting that the talk of Rodgers leaving at the end of the year has subsided. Rodgers is one smart guy. Perhaps he’s realized that some organizations and the fans in some larger cities wouldn’t put up with his show, even if he is one of the best ever to play.
My take is the Packers should play out this string, hope to win the Super Bowl, and then trade him while they can still get a big draft haul. The Broncos seem the most likely candidate. They have a good team and the chance to get back to the Super Bowl with Rodgers, just as they did with Peyton Manning almost a decade ago. The top candidate for the Broncos’ head coaching opening is Packers’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who apparently has a good relationship with Rodgers.
The Packers should also put a “franchise tag” on Davante Adams for next season and then trade him away for all they can get. Adams is smart, too. He and the Packers front office know his value will significantly decrease without Rodgers to throw him the ball. I see him going to the Las Vegas Raiders and teaming up with college teammate Derek Carr, who is a good quarterback. The Raiders are good and will get better with Adams.
This all means that the Packers will get a lot in draft capital but will be gutted for a couple of years. At least they can at least compete in the crappy NFC North. So, like I wrote at the beginning of the year: Super Bowl or bust. This is the last chance for a while.
