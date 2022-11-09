by Mark Metzler
You had to think there was a good chance to pull the game out when the Packers were on first and 10 on the 17 late in the game. If history were to teach us anything, it would be that the Packers could pull it out. But that was ancient history as it turns out.
Recent history is the painful kind where anything bad that can happen will. So, four futile pass plays later the Packers ended the game and really any hopes to make the playoffs. And that last pass really was indicative of the whole year. Sammy Watkins was tightly covered and ended up turning one way with Aaron Rodgers throwing it the other way. The ball just dropped harmlessly to the ground, and Rodgers threw his hands in the air as if it was someone else’s fault. When doesn’t he?
That’s the Packers, though – harmless. They can’t even beat one of the worst teams in football. Maybe that’s because the Packers are in that same category. How can you fall so far so fast? Lions 15, Packers 9.
Of course, the injuries didn’t help at all. Romeo Doubs ended up on crutches after getting hurt on the Packers first offensive play of the game. Aaron Jones ended up on crutches after he got hurt early. The same with Eric Stokes and Rashan Gary. Christian Watson may have suffered another concussion. That would be two in two weeks. Couple that with his horrible play and you have to say the guy is 90 percent of the way to being a big bust. Plus, you get David Bakhtiari going down early. To his credit, he came back, but you have to categorize his big contract as a bust as well.
There was movement in the division though. The Vikings traded with the Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson – a good trade for the Vikings, and the Bears got wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers for a second-round pick. The news broke Sunday that the Packers had actually offered the Steelers a second-round and later-round pick, but the Steelers thought the Packers could turn around their year and the second-round pick would not have as much value as the Bears pick. Hmm? Maybe.
So, it’s true that Rodgers doesn’t have anyone to throw to, but he was historically bad against the Lions, throwing two interceptions in the end zone and one going into the end zone. I get the first one. It can happen – a low pass that bounces off a helmet. I’ll scratch that one off to bad luck. But the next two were horrible throws. On the first, he tried to hit Bakhtiari as an eligible receiver. What’s that tell you? And the next, I don’t even know who he was trying to throw to.
Well, he got his money. What did we get? A few weeks ago Rodgers suggested that many Packers fans were bitter and actually enjoyed wallowing around in the despair. Typical of him. Yes, bitter is right. But enjoying the ineptitude is way off base. No fan of the Green Bay Packers is enjoying this at all.
I’m afraid we’re looking at a number of years of low expectations. The Packers should move on from Rodgers. I know he’s one of the best ever, but that isn’t helping now. And, yes, I’d be more sympathetic if Rodgers weren’t such a narcissistic twit. Really. Jordan Love could have led the team to at least 3-6. Might as well see what he can do over a number of games.
Next week it’s the Cowboys and Mike McCarthy. For once, McCarthy is going to have the last laugh. There was a lot of talk of how he and Rodgers didn’t get along. At least McCarthy probably has a playoff team. Rodgers? He got his money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.