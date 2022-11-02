By Mark Metzler
It must have been the late 80s or early 90s — certainly before Brett Favre became the starter — that the Packers had been double digit underdogs. This time, 10.5 points. It was hard to believe that any team with Aaron Rodgers could have such low expectations, but the Packers quickly showed why the Buffalo Bills were so heavily favored.
Simply put, the Bills were very good, and the Packers were bad, especially in the first half, as the Bills won 27-17. But, on the bright side of things, we beat the spread.
Already undermanned with Allen Lazard and Elgton Jenkins not able to play and Randall Cobb on injured reserve, wide receiver Christian Watson went down with a concussion after actually catching a pass. Then linebacker Quay Walker got thrown out for pushing someone on the sideline. Then De’Vondre Campbell got hurt. It all added up to a 24-7 halftime deficit.
Honestly, it was over early. The Packers held the Bills on the first drive and decided to go for a fourth and three. The line collapsed and Rodgers threw the ball away. Essentially, that was it.
The offensive line got beat all game. Defensively, the Bills beat the Packers on the ground — who hasn’t? — and through the air, which is rarer. The Bills’ Josh Allen is a fine player and has to be one of the frontrunners for MVP.
There were a few highlights. Romeo Doubs made a great catch for a touchdown. Aaron Jones looked great on the ground. Rookie Samori Toure caught a touchdown. That was it.
The other thing to take from the game is the team didn’t quit. It would have been easy to do, but the Packers played the Bills fairly even in the second half, even outscoring them. So, is there hope? I think if you are honest, you would have to say not much. But, as a Packers fan, it’s really hard to give up on the team. That’s a big part of being a fan.
By the time you read this, you will find out if the Packers were buyers or sellers before the NFL’s trading deadline. (I don’t know when I’m writing this.) Who would they sell? Sure, teams would love to have Rashan Gary, but would the Packers give him up. Sensibly, no, but with Brian Gutenkunst at the helm, I wouldn’t be surprised. Does someone need a quarterback? Like, I’ve written before, Rodgers really doesn’t have much value anymore with his massive contract. Who would they buy? A receiver or two would really help, but it’s probably too late. My best guess is the front office won’t do anything, which is what they often do, or they will do something stupid, which is what they do when they aren’t sitting on their hands.
I was talking with my brother the other day, and he said the Packers had signed Gutenkunst to an extension. I’d missed that (maybe because I thought no one with half an idea would do that), but I looked it up, and the team did sign him to an extension in July. We agreed. How could that be? I mean, really, all he’s done is snatch victory out of the hands of the team and fans and replace it with mediocrity.
Well, next week it’s the Lions and after that a run of playoff teams. But, for now, we can take comfort in small victories. We beat the spread.
