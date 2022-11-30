By Mark Metzler
Just give them time and the Packers will give you hope and then disappoint you. They did that again, losing to the Eagles, 40-33.
In one of the more bizarre starts in recent memory, the Packers quickly gave up two touchdowns. It looked like the game was over, but then it wasn’t. Just as quickly, the Packers scored two touchdowns of their own to take a 14-13 lead. All by the end of the first quarter. There was hope.
Then again, just as quickly, the Eagles drove down the field to take a 20-14 lead. After that the Packers drove, but Aaron Rodgers threw an interception, and it looked like the Eagles were going to finally extinguish the Packers’ hope. Then Rudy Ford stripped A.J. Brown, and Quay Walker made a nice return. A few plays later Rodgers hit Aaron Jones with a nice pass. Then it was 20-20. Hope again.
The first quarter saw Jalen Hurts run for more than 100 yards. That was 100 by a quarterback in a quarter.
Just when it looked that the Packers were going to stop Hurts on the ground, he beat them with his arm and put the Eagles up 27-20 at half. He’s good and one of the front runners for MVP this year. He had 126 yards rushing and 128 passing. It was the first time someone had ran and thrown for than 125 yards in the first half in NFL history. First time.
For the Packers four-time MVP, he showed up and he didn’t quit, but his injury could be the end for him – maybe his season and maybe his career. He’s tough and a competitor. And he says he wants to play if he can, at least till the Packers are mathematically eliminated. Well, my friends, they are essentially eliminated.
We did get to see a bit of what the future could look like with Jordan Love after Rodgers got hurt. Love looked good, and the Packers could lose just as many games with him the rest of the season as they can with Rodgers. Rodgers’ injury is the type where you just don’t know. Really, it is worth finding out what Love can do. But to do that, the Packers need to pull the plug on Rodgers. That’s hard to do.
So, what did we learn? Jalen Hurts is really good. The Eagles offensive line is really good, and the Eagles have enough weapons offensively to go very far. Their defense is suspect, though they have a good pass rush and likely have enough to outlast most other teams.
With the Packers, as mentioned, we may have gotten to see a bit of the future. There are some hopeful pieces, but it’s mostly not so good. First, even if Love develops into a good NFL quarterback, he won’t come close to equaling the quarterback play of the past three decades. But, a good NFL quarterback is better than most teams. The running backs are good. The receivers are showing some upside. Tight end play is average, and the offensive line play is all over the map. So, we’ll see over the next few weeks.
The Packers’ defense is bad against the run. It is only OK against the pass right now. Yes, I think adding back injured pieces Rashan Gary, De’Vondre Campbell and Eric Stokes will be a bonus. I think they have to look at a shakeup there as well.
The front office. Well, it’s not good, and I think the coaching has suffered this year. I think losing Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to Denver hurt a lot. But, given what he has done there, he’ll probably be available at the end of the year.
Ah, it’s a lost year…
