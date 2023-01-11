By Mark Metzler
So, with 5:50 left the Packers put the game in the hands of their $50-million-plus-a-year guy, a four-time MVP, and he put the ball back in the hands of the Detroit Lions with 3:27 left as the Lions blitzed. The ball floated there and was plucked out of the air. In a way, it put a fitting climax to a forgetful season. In another way, it just hurt.
One would think the 20-16 loss to the Lions might be end of the road for Aaron Rodgers. He went out of Lambeau with his arm around the shoulders of his good friend Randall Cobb, but after the game he sounded that same old refrain of “we’ll have to see,” so we’ll wait. Just as we waited last year until he signed his big contract. He did say that if it was the end of the line for him, that he would miss his teammates and he would miss the fans. After all, who would be left to adore him?
He also said that he could walk away from the money. I don’t really buy that. It’s a lot of money.
It was a disappointing end to a season that was up and down, up and down. As the Packers put together a four-game win streak to give us all hope, they ran into a team that wanted it more in the Lions. It was a team that was willing to take chances, like that insane catch and lateral at the end of the game, and going for it on fourth-and-two on the drive before that. That led to the winning touchdown, the second by ex-Packer Jamaal Williams, who set a Lions’ team record for touchdowns.
Even though the Lions were eliminated before the game, they sure didn’t play like it. They played hard, showing a good defense and a very good offensive line. Plus, they were a motivated team. They wanted to beat the Packers. The future is bright for the Lions. Good for Lions’ fans. They are long-suffering.
In the stupid is as stupid does category, you have Rasul Douglas and Quay Walker.
Douglas’ unsportsmanlike conduct call moved a field goal 15 yards closer to make a chip shot. Walker’s idiocy pushed the Lions closer to the go-ahead touchdown and caused him to be disqualified. He pushed a trainer, a trainer. It was the second time he was kicked out of a game this year. Doesn’t make a difference, you may think. What would have happened if the linebacker had gotten to Amon-Ra St. Brown just a fraction of a second quicker on that catch and lateral play? Walker would have done that.
From a season opening drop of a sure touchdown to a tough and crucial catch at the end of the season, Christian Watson sure matured. The Packers rode that catch to a touchdown and a 16-13 lead. We’ll see who throws him the ball next year.
In the first half, the inability to capitalize was hard to watch. Still things were looking good after a missed Lions field goal. The Packers were driving. A touchdown would have made it 16-3. Instead, Aaron Jones fumbled, and the Lions drove for a field goal, the one helped by Rasul Douglas’ idiocy.
In what was likely his last game, Mason Crosby used every last piece of leg strength to make three field goals in the first half, a 49-yarder and 48-yarder, each just barely clearing the crossbar.
Hey, he’s had a great career, playing in more games than any other Packer ever, and made his last 16 kicks in a row before having a 53-yarder bounce off the crossbar. Just not enough there. I expect he will retire.
What will happen to the rest? It’s conceivable that the Packers will part ways with Cobb, David Bakhtiari, Marcedes Lewis and Rodgers. If done at the optimal times, the moves with Bakhtiari and Rodgers would save the Packers a lot in cap space. So, the conjecture begins. Stay tuned.
