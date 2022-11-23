By Mark Metzler
At least once a year I try to listen to a game on radio. Because the game was on Amazon Prime and because I didn’t want to go to a bar to watch, I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to listen the Packers radio duo of Wayne Larivee and Larry McCarren.
Larivee and McCarren are bad. Actually, Larivee calls a pretty good game and he’s well-informed, but his bias more than makes up for it all. They are homers all the way, letting out audible gasps when the Packers do something bad (they gasped often against the Titans), and they are unexcused members of the Aaron Rodgers love train.
Of course, almost everyone thought the Packers were fixed after they beat the flawed Dallas Cowboys (though they looked good against the Vikings) the week before. But, no, the Packers were not fixed. In a case of little foresight, the Packers loaded up to stop future Hall of Fame back Derrick Henry, and they did a good job, but it seems they forgot to prepare for the passing game. Ryan Tannehill, who will not be going to the Hall of Fame, shredded the Packers thanks to some very good play calling. The play calling was so good that the Titans’ offensive coordinator celebrated so hard that he earned himself a DUI after the game. Before the game, the Titans were the worst team in the league in terms of total yards. The worst.
Larivee and McCarren were so hopeful in the lead-up to the game. The Packers were even 3.5 point favorites, which in the world of betting used to mean that the oddsmakers thought the Packers were a better team straight up. It used to be that the home team would get 3 points. But by the end of the game, Larivee and McCarren were like the rest of us – frustrated – as the Packers fell 27-17.
I couldn’t just rely on the radio call for my impressions, so I did track down some extended highlights. Tannehill looked like he was a guy possessed. He made throws all over the field, often into very tight windows. Rodgers made some really bad throws (good ones too) to open receivers in crucial spots. Some of the throws would have put us in position to be competitive. To his credit, Rodgers took responsibility for the bad throws after the game. Usually, he looks for someone else to blame.
I also give the team credit for not giving up. I mean, they are professionals who get paid to play the game, and they shouldn’t quit, but it hasn’t kept others from quitting.
From what I could hear from the game and later saw, rookie Quay Walker played well, as he has most of the season, and rookie Christian Watson caught two more touchdown passes. That’s two good games in a row for him. Is there a future?
So, 4-7, but Rodgers said they are going to run the table the rest of the season. That would likely get the Packers to the playoffs, but that prediction and $15 will get you a couple of pounds of coffee. We’re going to need it. It’s going to be a long, cold winter, and we might as well start speculating where we’re going to pick in the draft and who the team will take.
I’d like to see the team give Jordan Love a chance the rest of the season so we can see what he can do. They can possibly raise his trade stock, or they can find that he could help the team.
My best guess, though, is the team has given up on Love, so look for them to take a quarterback who can learn under Rodgers for two years because he isn’t going anywhere. Who would take him? Who would pay him? Just us. We’re contractually obligated. There are a number of good quarterbacks available. I see the Packers trading back in the first round, getting some draft capital and taking Anthony Richardson from Florida. He’s raw, but he’s a lot like Josh Allen from Buffalo. That would be a good thing.
