The Cochrane-Fountain City (C-FC) High School football team delivered an emphatic win in the Pirates’ first game of the season last Wednesday, 40-20 over Brookwood High School Falcons. Tanner Scheiffer and Grayden Barum scored touchdowns for the Pirates and quarterback Austin Arnburg rushed his way to the endzone twice, C-FC reported. Jackson Nelson scored on a fumble recovery and Tye Popp returned an interception for a touchdown to cap off the game.
