Scores of former players, colleagues, friends and family gathered in Winona last weekend to remember one of Winona State University’s (WSU) most successful coaches, Les Wothke, who passed away last November. Wothke led the Warriors basketball team to four consecutive conference titles in 1972-1975, two district titles, and two national championship berths, and he went on to coach at the University of Illinois, Western Michigan University, and West Point before leading the Winona squad again in the 1990s. But former players and colleagues remembered him best for the example he set.
“What impressed me most about Les’ coaching was just the way he was positive toward our players,” said Bob Hildebrand, an assistant coach and mentee of Wothke’s at the University of Illinois in the late 1970s. Wothke’s recognition of players’ improvement helped them succeed, Hildebrand said.
“He was positive at a time when a lot of coaches were not positive, at a time when, for a lot of people, coaching was about being hard, about breaking people down,” said Paul Sir, a star player under Wothke in the 1970s and a WSU Hall of Fame member. Wothke was demanding, and his sarcasm was sharp, but it was always said with love, and he had an amazing ability to inspire people, Sir said.
Once, Sir was kicked out of a practice. He talked with Wothke afterward, trying to explain himself. Rather than chew him out, the coach just calmly walked Sir through what he had done wrong and what he needed to do to make it right, Sir recalled. “I walked out feeling like a million dollars, even though I had wavered or failed … because that’s what Les could do to you,” Sir said. “Everyone felt like a million bucks around Les Wothke.”
Wothke’s quick wit is famous among people who knew him. “He loved to get people to laugh and make them feel comfortable,” Hildebrand said. When former sports announcer and longtime friend Jack Rader was being treated for cancer, Wothke called him at the Mayo Clinic. Rader explained how the treatment was going well, but unfortunately, the particular type of cancer had a tendency to reemerge in the brain. “Well, that’s the good news: At least it’s got a small target,” Wothke retorted. Rader laughed: “That’s the kind of guy Les Wothke was, and that’s the type of rapport we had.”
Before coming to WSU, Wothke coached at Rich East High School in a southern suburb of Chicago, Ill. There, Wothke discovered a tall, athletic but green player by the name of Roscoe Young. Young would go on to become a Hall of Famer, but at the time, he said, “I think [Wothke] could see I was missing about every skill there, but what he saw was determination.”
Young recalled, “[Wothke] said, ‘I tell you what. If you come out here and do exactly what I tell you, I’ll help you get a scholarship to college.’ I said, ‘I’m not sure I’m going to get out of high school.’” Young had only imagined working at a factory in Chicago, but Wothke taught him to set his sights higher and trust someone outside his family, Young said. The young man blossomed at Rich East and earned scholarship offers but nearly lost it all when he got busted throwing a party and trying to buy beer underage. The school wanted to kick him off the team, a move that would have cost Young his chance at college. “Coach Wothke just wouldn’t have it. He stuck by me all the way,” Young said. He added, “Every time I’ve had a difficulty in life, he’s always been an anchor for me.” When he graduated, the young player followed his coach to Winona State.
With the help of stars like Young and Sir, Wothke built the Warriors into a dynasty. “Winona was the best place to play basketball,” Young said. “The whole town was in full support of us and the gyms were just buzzing.”
Young and Wothke arrived in 1970, and for two years in a row in 1971 and 72, Winona State was on the cusp of making the national tournament, only to lose in heartbreaking fashion to the University of St. Thomas. Before a 1973 rematch, Wothke said, “We’ve waited 52 weeks to play St. Thomas again.” In an era-defining game, the Warriors got their revenge, beating the Tommies 74-70 in a come-from-behind victory in front of a home crowd of thousands, and finally punched their tickets to the national tournament in Kansas City. “I don’t care if we go to Alaska tonight,” Young told the Winona Daily News. “All I wanted to do was beat St. Thomas.”
Sir called that win one of the greatest games in Winona State history, recalling how the roaring crowd banged on a keg as a drum. “Things were definitely different back then,” he joked.
In defeat, Wothke was focused on the future. When his team was knocked out of the 1975 national tournament, he said, “You know, you can fail many times, but until you start blaming others, you’re not a failure.”
After college, Young went on to earn a master’s and launch a successful business career, including being appointed by President Regan to serve as a logistics expert on a White House Executive Exchange Program, leading a major telecom firm for years, and founding his own technology company.
“Fifty years later, the best thing I ever did was come here,” Young said of Winona. He credited Wothke for sparking achievements that bettered his and his children’s lives. “He’s created a legacy for generations in my family — things I never could have imagined,” Young said.
“Coach was always trying to save somebody’s life, make them a better person …” Young said. He referenced the parable of the child who saw a beach full of thousands of starfish, marooned and doomed to die by a receding tide. The child picks up one starfish and throws it back into the ocean, then another. An adult asks why the child bothers when there’s no way to save them all. The child replies, “Well, that one is not going to die.” Young said, “That was me, the starfish. That was my coach that saved my life in so many ways.”
