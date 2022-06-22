On Tuesday nights you can hear the excitement from Project COMPASS bowlers as they hit the lanes at Westgate Bowl. Earlier this month, our bowlers wrapped up the 2021-2022 school year with an awards banquet honoring all of our bowlers and awarding bowling pin trophies for the most strikes, most spares, top scores and the person with the most turkeys.
Winners were: Scott Espe, Most Strikes; Katrina Konkel, Most Strikes; Jenna Heaser, Most Spares; Jason Cherry, Most Spares; John Przytarski, Top Score; Barb Appel, Top Score; and Bryce Bosteter, Turkey Trotter.
Congratulations to all of our 2021-2022 winners! A huge thank you to Westgate Bowl for their beautiful facility and amazing support.
Project COMPASS bowling will be back in the fall. Look for more information on bowling and all of our Community Education classes in our WAPS Community Education Fall Catalog the week of August 8, 2022, or give us a call at 507-494-0900 or visit our website at winonaschools.org/communityed.
