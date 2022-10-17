by CHRIS ROGERS
The Cotter High School girls’ soccer team advanced to the Section Championship after downing the Dover-Eyota High School Eagles 2-0 on Saturday. The Ramblers will face the St. Charles High School Saints on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Eyota, Minn., competing for a berth in the state tournament.
In Saturday’s game, one of the Ramblers’ points leaders this season, Ava Killian, broke open scoring early in the first half, netting a goal from close range.
Cotter dominated possession throughout the first half, as its defenders and midfielders hounded the Eagles and broke up many Dover-Eyota plays before they could get a scoring chance. However, the Eagles defense was also tough, particularly junior defender Emirson Brehmer, who quarterbacked Dover-Eyota’s counterattacks and dodged pressure from Cotter strikers. Eagles goalkeeper Emma Webeck made several good saves, denying a chance off a cross from Cotter’s Izzie Biesanz, deflecting a corner kick, and stopping a shot from up close by Cotter senior Allyssa Williams.
Ramblers defender Lucy Fitch broke up a dangerous run by the Eagles, and Cotter goalkeeper Bella Kaiser turned aside the few shots she faced in the first half.
With half-time approaching, Williams drew a foul in the penalty box, setting up a penalty kick for Fitch. The sophomore buried it in the bottom left corner to put Cotter up 2-0.
“Our coach always says to sing a song to get rid of the nerves,” Fitch said after the game. Thanks to a little musical meditation and lots of practice penalty kicks the day before, Fitch nailed it.
The Eagles came out swinging in the second half, controlling possessions better and setting up more high-quality chances on offense. Kaiser was tested but not bested by a dangerous shot on net from Dover-Eyota’s Marly Tuma, and Fitch and Abbey Gardner made a few key defensive plays to prevent more shots on goal.
In the ensuing back-and-forth, Kaiser made another big save off a free kick, and a Williams strike several yards from the goal line was partially blocked by an Eagles defender and scooped up by Webeck. Dover-Eyota senior Ava Hanley nearly had a wide-open scoring chance in front of the net but couldn’t quite get a shot away on the bouncing cross.
Both goalies were called upon to make some last-minute saves, but when the clock ran down, Ramblers were victorious, 2-0.
“I think it was really good Cotter soccer,” Coach Marie Barrientos said, reflecting on Cotter’s patient passing game. “They were calm and controlled. We’re not a kick-and-run team.” Williams echoed that, adding, “Passing in the middle is key.”
“We are at our best when we are just playing team defense,” Fitch said. Everyone hustles back to help, she explained. “If you get beat, everyone just has to do their best,” she said.
A chance at the state tournament would cap off a remarkable year for the Rambler girls. “Coming in no one knew what to expect,” Barrientos said of the season. “We graduated so many [seniors] last year.” However, she added, “Every game we’ve learned. Every game we’ve gotten stronger.” Numerous players without varsity experience stepped up, and the teams’ veterans showed great leadership, Barrientos said.
One of two seniors on the squad, Williams said of her last season, “It’s exactly what I wanted it to be. It’s bittersweet. This is my last game on this field. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other team.” She added, “I’m not ready for it to be over … And it’s not over.”
“I’m so excited,” Fitch said of the Section Championship game. She was a bit nervous about playing on turf, a surface the team isn’t experienced with, but, she added, “I am confident in what we are able to do.”
