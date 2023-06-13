Cotter track state girls 4x100

From left, Macy Donnenwerth, Ava Killian, Abbey Gardner, and Clarissa Sauer celebrate their success at sectionals. The relay team took eighth at state last week.

Cotter High School’s Luke Gardner came in second place in the boys’ 400-meter dash at the state tournament last week, crossing the line in 50.36 seconds. In this race of inches, just 5/10ths of second separated Gardner from first place, and he edged out third- and fourth-place runners who were even closer on his heels.

Gardner also anchored a four-by-400 relay team featuring Ezra Burros, Elliot Fitzgerald, and Brayden Novakoski that came in sixth. Macy Donnenwerth, Clarissa Sauer, Ava Killian, and Abbey Gardner’s  four-by-100 relay team came in eighth, while Ramblers Camila Puente Infante, Claire Heiring, Aubrey Schossow, and Sauer made the finals in the four-by-200 relay and placed ninth. Sophomore Sonja Semling finished 11th in the 1,600 meters.