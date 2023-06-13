Cotter High School’s Luke Gardner came in second place in the boys’ 400-meter dash at the state tournament last week, crossing the line in 50.36 seconds. In this race of inches, just 5/10ths of second separated Gardner from first place, and he edged out third- and fourth-place runners who were even closer on his heels.
Gardner also anchored a four-by-400 relay team featuring Ezra Burros, Elliot Fitzgerald, and Brayden Novakoski that came in sixth. Macy Donnenwerth, Clarissa Sauer, Ava Killian, and Abbey Gardner’s four-by-100 relay team came in eighth, while Ramblers Camila Puente Infante, Claire Heiring, Aubrey Schossow, and Sauer made the finals in the four-by-200 relay and placed ninth. Sophomore Sonja Semling finished 11th in the 1,600 meters.
