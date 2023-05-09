The Cotter High School softball team kept on rolling last week, collecting wins over Caledonia and Rushford-Peterson. In both, Madison Hazelton continued to show why she’s a double threat from the pitching mound and the batter’s box.

The Ramblers won 8-3 over Caledonia last Tuesday. Emilia Krage scored two RBIs and a double in the game, while Hazelton went 2-for-2 and scored two runs. Hazelton struck out 10 batters and gave up just two earned runs. Braelyn Lange had two RBIs for the Warriors.

Friday’s game against Rushford-Peterson ended early due to lighting, but the Ramblers won 2-1. Mallory Biesanz scored one run for the Ramblers, and Hazelton’s third-inning RBI scored the winning tally. At the pitcher’s mound, Hazelton gave up one hit over five innings. Cassandra Boyum pitched for the Trojans and scored an RBI.