The Cotter Ramblers softball team defeated the Plainview-Elgin-Millville (PEM) Bulldogs in the first round of the section tournament on Monday night. The Ramblers made it a closer game than Head Coach Pat Bowlin would have liked but put up insurance runs in the seventh to win 5-2.
Star pitcher Madison Hazelton helped put the Ramblers in winning position with 11 strikeouts while giving up just one earned run. Hazelton was 2-for-4 from the batter’s box, while Savy Repinski put up two RBIs for the Ramblers.
In the final frame, Hazelton struck out PEM’s second batter to make it 5-2 Cotter with two outs. When she got two early strikes against PEM’s Skylar Beckel, Cotter seemed to have the victory in hand. Becker came back in the count, though, then launched a double to center field that threatened to score a runner and breathe life into PEM’s chances. A swift play by Cotter’s infield secured the final out at second base, and the Ramblers cheered.
Bowlin said his young team has the potential to make waves in the playoffs but needs to refocus. After a pair of milestones in last Friday’s win over La Crescent — Hazelton’s 500th career strikeout, Bowlin’s 800th win — the team dropped a game, 8-5, against Lewiston-Altura on Sunday. In Monday’s game, Bowlin said, “We gave them a couple runs, we made some mistakes, and weren’t as sharp as we needed to be. And that was basically what my postgame talk was about: We have to sharpen up … As we head into the next round of the playoffs, that will not cut it.”
Cotter was set to host Caledonia High School in the second round after press time on Tuesday. Caledonia upset defending the state champions, Chatfield, on Monday. The Ramblers won their two recent games against Caledonia 11-2 and 8-3.
