Why settle for just one podium spot? The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (G-E-T) girls’ and boys’ track teams each took second place at the school’s Sporty Salsman Invitational last Friday. Eight schools took part in the contest, with Logan High School of La Crosse, Wis., won both the boys’ and girls’ meets, and the Cochrane-Fountain City (C-FC) Lady Pirates coming in third. Arcadia High School had several top finishers, though their teams didn’t place as a group.
Breilynn Halverson won the 400-meter dash (1:05.50) and the 800-meter (2:29.55) for C-FC, with Adrianna Rotering of G-E-T less than a second behind in the later race.
C-FC’s Addy Duellman won the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter races in convincing fashion, with Rotering in second in the former and G-E-T Red Hawk AJ Parker in third in the former.
For the Red Hawks, Jordan Stanislowski won the triple jump while teammate Cadence Simmons took first in shot put, and Lady Pirate Mikayla Stiehl took third.
Arcadia Raider Casidi Pehler won the pole vault and took second in discus.
In a close finish in the boys’ 1,600-meter race, the Red Hawks’ Sam Ruiter claimed first place followed by Nestor Badillo and Cole Lockington of Arcadia in second and third, respectively.
The Pirates’ cross-country standout Wes Pronschinske snapped the tape in the 3,200-meter in just 9:46.10 minutes, 32 seconds ahead of his nearest competition.
G-E-T’s Carter Repaal claimed the top throw in the shot put, while a Red Hawks four-by-400-meter relay squad of Omar Jimenez, Kyle Seiling, Elijah Sorenson, and Sam Ruiter won their event.
Other local top finishers in the girls’ meet included:
100m hurdles — Ella Arneson (CFC) 3rd
300m hurdles — Ellie Gold (G-E-T) 2nd; Ella Arneson (C-FC) 3rd
100m dash — Jaylie Dahl (Arcadia) 1st; Alayna Stendahl (G-E-T) 2nd
200m dash — Jaylie Dahl (Arcadia) 2nd
4x100 relay — Womack, Pretasky, Schindler, Hanson (G-E-T) 3rd
Long jump — Alayna Stendahl (G-E-T) 1st, Cecelia Dittrich (C-FC) 2nd, Jordan Stanislowski (G-E-T) 3rd
Other local top finishers in the boys’ meet included:
100m — Landan Bremer (Arcadia) 2nd
300m hurdles — Omar Jimenez (G-E-T) 2nd
4x100 relay — Knapmiller, B. Seiling, K. Seiling, Mattison (G-E-T) 2nd
High jump — Grayden Barum (C-FC) 2nd
Long jump — Brady Seiling (G-E-T) 2nd; Ted Teske (Arcadia) 3rd
Discus — Trey Lyga (Arcadia) 3rd
