Facing 10 other teams from across the region, the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (G-E-T) boys’ track team took second place at the Coulee Challenge last Friday in La Crosse, Wis. The Arcadia girls’ team took fourth, followed by the G-E-T girls in fifth. The Arcadia boys finished in sixth place.
The G-E-T Red Hawks took first and third in the 1,600 meters with senior Sam Ruiter all alone out in front (4:39.89 minutes) and junior Xander Burmeister in third (4:50.39). Brady Seiling claimed the top spot in the long jump for the Red Hawks, clearing 21 feet even — more than 9 inches further than the nearest competition.
Arcadia’s Nestor Badillo won first place in the 3,200 meters, snapping the tape in 10:22.90 minutes, and teammate Cole Lockington claimed third in 10:39.12. The Raiders’ relay team of Joel Fernando, Ivan Aguilar, Ted Teske, and Landan Bremer won the four-by-400 in 3:35.98 minutes. Ted Teske took first for the Raider boys in the 400-meter dash (51.78 seconds).
Casidi Pehler won first place in the discus for the Raider girls after launching a 100-foot throw, and teammate Jaylie Dahl claimed second in the 400-meter dash.
The Red Hawks’ four-by-400 relay team of Reyna Garcia, Alayna Stendahl, Kaylee Hauge, and Elyse Schoonover earned second place. G-E-T’s mid-distance standout Adrianna Rotering took second in both the 800 meters (2:28.57) and the 1,600 meters (5:34.27).
Other podium finishes among the boys:
- 100m — Landan Bremer (Arcadia) - 3rd
- 800m — Xander Burmeister (G-E-T) - 3rd
- 300m hurdles — Omar Jimenez (G-E-T) - 2nd
- 4x100 relay — Knapmiller, B. Seiling, K. Seiling, Mattison (G-E-T) - 2nd
- Shot put — Carter Repaal (G-E-T) - 2nd
- Discus — Trey Lyga (Arcadia) - 3rd
Other podium finishes among the girls:
- 100m — Jaylie Dahl (Arcadia) - 3rd
- 200m — Jaylie Dahl (Arcadia) - 3rd
- 4x200 — Garcia, Schulze, Pretasky, Seymour (G-E-T) - 3rd
- High jump — Breah Golden (Arcadia) - 3rd
- Long jump — Alayna Stendahl (G-E-T) - 2nd
