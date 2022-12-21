The Saint Mary’s University (SMU) men’s basketball team upset the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (UW-L) last Wednesday 73-66. The UW-L Eagles entered last week’s game with a 9-1 record and the prestige of being ranked seventh in the country among Division III schools, but the Cardinals (then 2-5) showed what they are capable of with the win.
The teams traded leads in the first half before SMU entered halftime with a 32-28 advantage. The Cardinals built on that with eight unanswered points after the half. From there, the Cardinals cruised, matching UW-L’s best efforts. The Eagles kept things interesting, coming with four points of tying the game with seven minutes left and narrowing SMU’s lead to five with 20 seconds left. But Saint Mary’s Raheem Anthony nailed two late free throws to give SMU some insurance, and two missed three-point attempts in the dying seconds doomed the Eagles’ chances.
Breyton Buysman — who was named conference Athlete of the Week — led the Cardinals with 23 points while going 5-of-11 on three-point attempts and collecting six rebounds. Anthony scored 14 points and seven rebounds. SMU made 49 percent of its field goal attempts to UW-L’s 47.
The Cardinals are now 3-5 (1-4 conference). They play next against North Park University in Chicago, Ill., on December 30. Their next home game is against Finlandia University on January 2.
