St. Charles High School sophomore Chris Hilton set a school record and won the boys’ triple jump at the Northern Badger Classic at the University of Wisconsin-Stout last Saturday. The previous record was held by Cole Berends, who covered 41 feet and 5 1/4 inches in 2021, according to school officials. Hilton cleared that mark and the competition easily, leaping 43 feet and 3/4 inches. Among the numerous small schools from across Wisconsin and parts of Minnesota at the meet, the next nearest athlete jumped 41 feet 11 inches.
Overall, the St. Charles boys’ track and field team took sixth, and the girls finished 14th.
Hilton took third in the 55-meter hurdles, and Charles Davidson was 7th. Tyler Gunnarson won the mixed 55-meters wheelchair event and took second in wheelchair shot put, while Ivan Daood finished sixth in the 3,200-meter race. Hilton, Pedro Rojas, Eddie Burlingame, and Saevian Hong’s four-by-400 relay took fourth place. Saevian Hong earned fifth in the long jump, and Davidson finished eighth in high jump.
A four-by-400 relay team of Mya Slavin, Evie Benedett, Samantha Perez, and Claire Siebenaller came in fourth (4:36.77 minutes). Sophia Tuseth finished fifth in the 3,200 meters (14:12.63 minutes), Lydia Warmkagathje took seventh in the 800-meter race, and Perez was eighth in the 200-meter dash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.