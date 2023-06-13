The St. Charles High School softball team finished second at the state tournament last week, coming within two runs a state championship. Last Thursday, the Saints knocked off Watertown-Mayer 5-4 and beat St. Agnes 8-3, propelling them to the championship game. However, they lost in the final on Friday by a score of 3-1 to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF).
A rough first inning for St. Charles gave the DGF all the runs it would need. A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases, and DGF scored on a passed ball. The DGF batters would set up two more runs before St. Charles could end the inning.
Grace Buring scored for the Saints in the first on an Mya Omdahl single to make it 3-1. Makadyn Gust was in scoring position, but DGF pitcher Autumn Leach struck out the next batter to extinguish the Saints’ chance.
The Saints did their best to even it up, threatening to score several times, but strong pitching and fielding from DGF left runners stranded in the second, third, and fifth innings. With the game on the line in the seventh and two out, the Saints’ Emma Chuchna reached on a single and went for it on a Grace Buring hit but was thrown out at home plate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.