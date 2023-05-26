by CHRIS ROGERS
The St. Charles High School softball team and the home crowd erupted in cheers after the Saints secured the final out in Thursday’s sectional quarterfinal game against the Cotter Ramblers, winning 6-2. With the victory, the Saints claimed the subsection title.
It was a disappointing end to a great season for the Ramblers. Cotter went 14-3 in the regular season, and Head Coach Pat Bowlin tied the state record for career wins at 802 earlier this week, but Cotter’s playoff run came to an end Thursday night when they lost a subsequent elimination game to La Crescent-Hokah 2-1.
The Ramblers came out strong in the quarterfinal with St. Charles, scoring two runs in the top of the first. But the Saints answered right back with three runs of their own in the opening frame, including a pair off a bunt down the third base line by Mya Omdahl.
“We couldn’t have had a better start,” Bowlin said. “I mean, we got two runs on the board and two on, no outs. It looked like it may have been a special day for us, and to their credit, their pitcher really pitched well the next three batters and got three strikeouts.” Playing well in the first inning has been a challenge all year, and allowing the Saint to come back and gain the lead changed the tenor of the game, he added.
In the following innings, Cotter struggled to get its offense going against the dominant pitching of St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel, who notched 13 strikeouts. “I think Brenna kind of got locked in after that first inning. If she’s locked in, it’s going to be tough for anyone to hit,” St. Charles Head Coach Adam Gust said.
The Saints extended their lead to 6-2 in the fifth, including a run from Omdahl, who stole third base before scoring on an RBI single from Maddie Williamson. With the bases loaded, Cotter relief pitcher Savy Repinski got out of a jam and curbed the Saints’ scoring streak.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Mallory Biesanz gave Cotter its best chance at a comeback, crushing a double deep into center field. But Koeppel struck out the next batter, and the Saints’ infield got a force out at first base to leave Biesanz stranded.
“I was very relaxed at the end of the game, knowing that we kept hitting the ball,” Koeppel said afterward. “I was like, ‘OK, this is how the game is going to go, and I’m just going to go up there and do my thing.’ I know I’m a big part of the team, but there’s also really good defense behind me. So I was like, ‘I’m not worried if they hit the ball, and I know my teammates are behind me and ready to make plays.’”
Indeed they were, and Koeppel and the Saints’ fielders worked together to secure the final three outs in the seventh.
Makadyn Gust had two RBIs and two runs for the Saints, while Omdahl also scored twice and hit a double. Ella Deets led the Ramblers with two RBIs, and Repinski and Emilia Krage had one run each.
In the elimination game against La Crescent, Cotter pitcher Madison Hazelton had 12 strikeouts and surrendered zero earned runs, but an error helped the Lancers score two in the third, and Cotter struggled at the batter’s box with two hits to La Crescent’s eight.
La Crescent-Hokah will challenge Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday for a shot at playing its way back to the championship. St. Charles will take on Dover-Eyota in the semifinal Tuesday.
