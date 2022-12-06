The Goodview Sandlot Baseball Association is excited to introduce a new program for the upcoming 2023 season for players, coaches, and parents. We will be implementing the American Development Model (ADM) developed by USA Baseball. In addition to coach certification, this program will help long-term player development and consistency of practices throughout the age levels. If you would like to learn more about ADM, visit usabdevelops.com.
If you are interested in becoming part of Goodview Sandlot Baseball, player registration is now open for the 2023 season for all levels 6U-14U. Early registration helps us to make decisions on organizing teams at each level and registering for tournaments before they fill up over the winter months.
Please register before January 1, as prices will increase by $50. Payment options are available. You can visit the Sandlot website at www.goodviewsandlot.com to start the registration process. If you have any questions, please email goodviewsandlotbball@gmail.com.
