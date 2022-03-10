by DONNY NADEAU, Saint Mary’s University Sports Information Director
Josh Misiewicz will never forget the feeling of having a gold medal draped around his neck after Team USA's Paralympic Sled Hockey Team beat Canada at the 2018 Paralympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.
Now, four years later, the former Saint Mary's University men's hockey player wants to experience that feeling again.
And that quest begins on March 5 in Beijing, China.
"Winning gold was one of the greatest moments in my life," said Misiewicz, who is one of 11 players who have represented Team USA previously on the Paralympic stage. "We tied Canada with 38.6 seconds left in the third period of the gold medal game and won (2-1) in overtime.
"When we won, my now fiancé described it best — it was like we were all on cloud nine. It truly was a moment I will have with me forever."
Earning a return spot on the Team USA squad was no easy task for Misiewicz, who had major surgery following the 2018 Paralympics that sidelined him for two years.
The layoff may have kept Misiewicz down, but it wasn't about to keep him out of another chance at gold.
"It's an amazing honor," said Misiewicz, who was also a member of the 2021 U.S. team that won gold at the World Championships. "There were a lot of strong athletes trying out, and to come back and make the Paralympic team again is something special."
Misiewicz, who played junior varsity hockey at Saint Mary's from 2006-2008, grew up in La Grange, Ill., where he was a well-known hockey star. He attended Saint Mary's for two years, before pursuing his passion to become a U.S. Marine.
In July 2011, Misiewicz's life changed in a flash: after a landmine explosion, he lost both of his legs and suffered two shattered eardrums. He recovered at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where his positive attitude and enduring spirit served as an example to others.
His injuries did not deter Misiewicz from competing as he turned to the sport of sled hockey and is now among the nation's best — and just days away from a second straight Paralympic appearance.
"I really hope people will watch us play," said Misiewicz, "It's a fast, physical game, and once you see it at this level, it's addicting. We all really depend on family and friends to help us get to where we are, but all the support from everyone else is what makes us want to play our best and bring home the gold."
Bringing home the gold is exactly what Misiewicz and the rest of Team USA are hoping for. No, it's exactly what Team USA is expecting to accomplish; nothing else will do.
Team USA — which begins preliminary round action on Saturday, March 5, against Canada — will enter Beijing after winning an unprecedented third-straight Paralympic gold medal in 2018 in PyeongChang, South Korea. The United States is the only nation to have claimed three straight gold medals or to have won back-to-back gold medals in Paralympic history.
"It's gold or nothing," admitted Misiewicz. "We train all year for these games. We work so hard, and we don't go there to lose. Russia and Canada have great teams, but we are ready — it's being gold medalists or nothing at all."
This story was published on Saintmaryssports.com on March 3. Team USA Sled Hockey advanced to a semifinal match against China tomorrow, March 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.