by DONNY NADEAU, SMU sports information director
When the 2022 season start not many people around the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference had heard the names Riley Hall, Sophie Cave, and Allison Ciero.
Thirty-three games later, the Saint Mary’s University trio were household names — much to the chagrin of Cardinal fastpitch softball’s opponents.
Hall, Cave, and Ciero all made a lasting impression during their first seasons in a Cardinal uniform, and their efforts did not go unnoticed, as all three were named First-Team All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (MIAC) when the league office unveiled its post-season awards last Tuesday afternoon.
It was the second post-season honor in as many days for Hall, who was tabbed for the NFCA All-Region IX Third-Team last week.
The trio started all 22 conference games for the Cardinals, who finished 9-13 in league play and missed out on a spot in the MIAC Playoffs on the final day of the regular season.
Ciero led the way for the Cardinals in league play, hitting a team-best .362 in 22 contests, while also leading the team in at-bats (72), runs (20), hits (26), triples (2), total bases (36), slugging percentage (.500), on-base percentage (.465) and was second on the team in stolen bases (8).
Overall, Ciero closed out the team’s 33-game season hitting .366, going 41-for-112 — including eight doubles and four triples – while scoring 31 runs and driving in 17. She boasted a .509 slugging percentage and .441 on-base percentage, with a team-best 18 stolen bases. She put together 12 multiple-hit games — including four, three-hit efforts — and had at least one hit in 25 of the team’s 33 games, including closing out the year riding a nine-game hitting streak.
Hall’s numbers were equally as impressive in her first season with the Cardinals, compiling a .354 batting average in 22 league games. She was second Ciero in hits (23), runs (17), triples (1), slugging percentage (.477), and on-base percentage (.455), while leading the team in stolen bases (16) and sharing the top spot with six doubles.
In Saint Mary’s 33 total games, Hall compiled a team-best .423 batting average — ranking fifth among MIAC players. She recorded 41 hits, including eight doubles and three triples, in 97 at-bats, while scoring 28 runs and finishing with 25 RBIs. Hall, who led the team with 14 multiple-hit games — and had at least one hit in 24 of SMU’s 33 contests — also collected 55 total bases, posted a .567 slugging percentage and .513 on-base percentage, while stealing 16 bases in 18 attempts.
Like Ciero and Hall, Cave was a mainstay in the Cardinals’ lineup, starting all 22 conference games and compiling a .315 batting average (23-for-73) with seven doubles, one home run, 14 RBIs and 12 runs scored. She tallied 33 total bases, while compiling a .452 slugging percentage and .363 on-base percentage.
Cave, the only Cardinal to start all 33 games in 2022 at the same position, closed out her first season in a Saint Mary’s uniform with a .343 overall batting average, collecting 36 hits in 105 at-bats — including a team-high 11 doubles, one triple, and two home runs. The junior shortstop drove in 22 runs, scored 23 times, while posting a .524 slugging percentage and .391 on-base percentage. Cave put together 11 multiple-hit games and a team-high six multiple-RBI games, and had at least one hit in 23 of the team’s 33 games.
As part of a conference-wide sportsmanship initiative, the MIAC also announced the annual All-MIAC Sportsmanship team for fastpitch softball, which included Saint Mary’s Erin Sullivan. Members of the All-MIAC Sportsmanship team are selected by their coaches and teammates as individuals who demonstrate ideals of positive sportsmanship both on and off the field of competition.
