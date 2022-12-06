SMU WBB Gustavus 12 22

Photo by Judd Stanislawski, DriftlessWaters Photography

 

Saint Mary’s Grace Schafer (21) drives to the net against Carleton College last Saturday.

by DONNY NADEAU, SMU Sports Information director

This time around, there would be no need for a 19-point, four-quarter comeback.

The Cardinals made sure of that.

The Saint Mary's (SMU) women's basketball team — which rallied from 19 points down with 10 minutes to play to beat St. Olaf 62-60 last Wednesday — put four players in double figures, as the Cardinals locked up its second straight win with an 81-67 rout of Carleton College this past Saturday afternoon at the Saint Mary's Gym.

Saint Mary's appeared to have the upper hand in the opening quarter, racing out to a 9-4 lead on back-to-back-to-back field goals by Izzy Goettelman, of Winona, Brooklyn Paulson, and Graysin Hartjes, but Carleton would answer, closing the quarter on a 6-3 run to whittle the SMU lead to two, 12-10.

The Cardinals would rebuild their advantage in the second quarter — this time thanks to the long-range shooting of Ashley Streveler — who rained in three second-quarter three-pointers — and Saint Mary's would take a six-point, 31-25 lead into the halftime intermission.

The Knights came out sizzling to open the second half, outscoring SMU 14-9 to cut the Cardinal lead to one, 40-39 midway through the third quarter.

Enter Alyssa Coleman, who scored eight unanswered points to spearhead a 12-2, quarter-ending, Saint Mary's run that gave SMU a 52-41 advantage with 10 minutes to play.

There would be no need for any fourth-quarter heroics this time around, however, as Saint Mary's outscored the Knights 29-26 in pushing its record to 2-2 on the year.

Coleman scored a team- and career-high 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field and a 3-for-6 effort from the line to lead four SMU players in double figures. Streveler finished with 15 points — thanks in part to four three-pointers — while Goettelman and Paulson chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Cardinals shot 47.0 percent from the field (31-for-66) and drained a season-high 12 three-pointers, while finishing 7-of-13 from the free-throw line. Carleton, which was led by Amelia Solt's game-high 18 points, finished 23-for-55 from the field (41.8 percent), but were just 6-of-19 from beyond the arc, while going 15-of-19 from the charity stripe.

The Cardinals (2-2 conference, 2-2 overall) are back in action — and back on their home court — on Wednesday, as they welcome St. Catherine University to the Saint Mary's Gym for a 7 p.m. conference matchup.