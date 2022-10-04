The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) boys' soccer team earned their sixth Big Nine Conference win on Thursday, September 29, beating the Albert Lea Tigers, 2-1. The Winhawks had been undefeated this fall until last Tuesday, when they fell 5-0 to the Northfield Raiders.
In last Thursday’s win in Albert Lea, freshman Seth Watkins scored the first Winhawk goal, scoring on a cross from senior Nico Stern to put the visitors ahead in the sixth minute. Olin Overhaug doubled the WSHS lead 15 minutes later, scoring an unassisted goal just before the halftime whistle.
After the break, the host Tigers scored an opportunistic goal 10 minutes into the second half, with an Albert Lea counterattack catching the Winhawks on the break. After the lone goal, the Winona defensive line of Jack Moe, Tyler Kelner, and Xavier Schultz, as well senior goalkeeper Max Uribe, held the Tigers at bay the rest of the way.
With the win, Winona moves to 8-1-4 overall and 6-1-2 in Big Nine play.
