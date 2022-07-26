by PETE WATKINS, WSU director of athletic communication
The NCAA has announced that Winona State University (WSU) standout softball pitcher Liz Pautz has been recognized for her tremendous 2022 season in which she led all of NCAA Division II softball in not one, but two statistical categories.
Pautz, a senior from Pulaski, Wis., was the NCAA Division II statistical champion in both strikeouts per seven innings and total strikeouts. In 2022, Pautz finished with an 11.8 strikeouts-per-seven-innings mark and notched 361 total strikeouts on the year.
At the 2022 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) softball tournament, Pautz was awarded both the NSIC Outstanding Senior Award in softball and the Elite 18 Award. The NSIC Outstanding Senior award was voted on by the coaches from around the league, while the Elite 18 Award is earned by the student-athlete participating in the NSIC postseason who has the highest cumulative grade-point average.
Following the season, Pautz was named a D2CCA All-American, a CoSIDA Academic All-American and was an NSIC All-Conference selection.
Pautz is believed to be the first Winona State female individual student-athlete to claim two NCAA statistical championships in the same season. The most recent WSU NCAA statistical champion prior to Pautz was the 2016 Winona State women's basketball team, which had the best team free throw percentage in NCAA Division II that year.
Winona State concluded the 2022 NCAA softball season with a 41-17 record, earning the program's 15th trip the NCAA postseason.
