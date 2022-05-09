As he was to close out the 2021 racing season, Dustin Sorensen remains the hottest dirt modified driver on Earth after winning Saturday night’s finale of the second annual Dairyland Showdown presented by Dynamic Concrete Resurfacing.
At 21 years of age, Sorensen added $10,000 to his bank account with the impressive victory and padded his points lead in the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt.
The three-day event at the Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City saw three drivers with an average age of 23 cross the Mississippi River and take home the top prize back to their home state of Minnesota.
A second-generation racer from Rochester, Minn., Sorensen started seventh in last Saturday’s 50-lap main event at the high-banked, 1/3-mile, clay oval. He remained close to the leaders for the first half of the race and then took the lead for good on lap 40.
Cory Crapser earned the Sybesma Graphics Pole Award and paced the first 20 laps of the race before giving way to Shane Sabraski in the Hot Karl Chassis entry.
Lucas Schott — who won Thursday and finished third on Friday — reeled in Sabraski midway through the contest and took over on lap 30, but Sabraski fought back to regain the top spot four laps later.
With the only caution flag waving early in the race, the leaders remained in striking distance of each other throughout the race as they tried to navigate constant lapped traffic in the 32-car starting field.
Once Sorensen was able to sneak by Sabraski on lap 40, he never relinquished the lead but had to fend off a furious challenge over the final mile from Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender Cayden Carter, who clawed his way forward from 13th on the starting grid.
Sabraski held on the third behind Sorensen and Carter while Schott and two-time USMTS National Champion Ryan Gustin were fourth and fifth.
Par for the course, Gustin kept the fans cheering with his rim-riding exploits behind the wheel of Terry Phillips’ backup GRT chassis after 75 laps of dirt late model action in the previous feature race.
Dereck Ramirez came from 19th to finish sixth followed by 16th-starting Jake O'Neil, true rookie Jim Chisholm, Crapser and Cade Dillard.
Sorensen’s margin of victory just less than a half-second and it was his eighth career USMTS win, tying him with Brandon Davis, Ryan Ruter, Ricky Thornton Jr. and Tommy Weder Jr. on the all-time list.
