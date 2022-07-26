A Special Needs Golf Tournament at Cedar Valley Golf Course earlier this month raised funds for Home and Community Options, the Winona County DAC, and other organizations serving individuals with developmental disabilities. Prizes were awarded for the first, seventh, 14th, and 26th place teams, as well as for the longest putt, longest drives, and strokes closest to the pin on select holes.
In first place with a score of 59 was the team of Kyle Vandermoon, Jessica Kreidemacher, Jason Stevens, and Kyle Justin. In seventh place with a score of 66 were Jeff Ellison, Mike Troke, Mike Beech, and Bruce Koehler. Greg and Lesli Scarborough and Randy and Denise Plachecki took 14th place, while Joy Ellison, Beth Troke, and Pat Beech and Kathy Koehler finished in 26th place.
The longest putt prizes for holes one, nine, and 13 went to John Brinkman, Tricia Worden, and Kurt Lossen, respectively. On holes four, eight, 15, and 18, Steve Flad, Mike Troke, Gabe Cody, and Bruce Koehler won the closest to the pin awards.
Diane Urbick hit a hole-in-one to win the closest to the pin award on hole 11.
C.J. Jacobs recorded the men’s longest drive, and Dana Baer earned the women’s longest drive prize.
