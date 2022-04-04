Running, and throwing, long distances took center stage for the Saint Mary's University (SMU) men's and women's track and field teams, as the Cardinals kicked off their 2022 outdoor season last Friday.
Four Cardinal distance runners competed in the 5,000-meter as part of the Washington University Distance Carnival, while seven hammer throwers kicked off the two-day Washington University Invitational.
Sean Curran and Frankie Bakalars stole the spotlight in the hammer, as the Cardinal duo placed second and third in the 19-man field. Curran delivered a throw of 51.11 meters to place second, while Bakalars was right on his heels, posting a throw of 49.82m to finish third. Casen Fritz chipped in a throw of 29.35 meters.
Samantha Kubes led the way for the women throwers, delivering a top throw of 41.79 meters to place fifth in the 26-person field. Morgan Wallendal, Sydney Jackman, and Anna Becker scratched on their three preliminary throws and did not record a mark.
Quinn Steinbrecher was the only male runner competing last Friday, clocking a time of 17:17:00 in the men's 5,000, while Emily Kern led a trio of SMU women in the 5,000, breaking the tape in 19:40:00. Amanda Tuvey and Kendra Klobe chipped in times of 20:30:00 and 21:30:00 for the SMU women.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.