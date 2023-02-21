Three local high school athletes — including two Winhawks — are among the latest editions to the Winona State University football team. A total of 33 players signed with the Warriors, including Winona Senior High School linebacker Bryan Cassellius and defensive lineman Wesley Wollan and La Crescent wide receiver Carter Todd.
Cassellius was named to the All-District squad and tapped as District Defensive Player of the Year and District Co-Special Teams Player of the Year last fall. A former Winhawk captain, Wollan was honored as an All-Conference three times during his high school career. Todd was tapped as Offensive Player of the Year in his district and named to All-District and All-Section teams.
Other standouts from the Warrior’s signees include Darioh Balisidya, an All-District defensive back for an Elk River, Minn., team that was undefeated en route to the state championship, and All-State defensive lineman Aidan Boehle, of Minnetonka, Minn. Visit tinyurl.com/ynrzpbcw for a full list.
"We are extremely grateful for, excited about and proud of the 2023 Warrior Football Signing Class,” WSU Head Coach Brian Bergstrom said. “They are the right fit at the right time for our team because of their belief, character, intelligence, and football ability. Our football family and our culture grew in a very positive way today. The future is bright at Winona State, we are only just getting started.”
