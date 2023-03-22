The Winona State University (WSU) baseball team lost its first conference game of the season to University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) last Sunday, 6-2.
It was a one-run contest for the majority of the game until the UMD Bulldogs scored three unearned runs in the eighth inning.
Bailey Banaszynski started at the pitcher’s mound for WSU, striking out three and giving up two runs. Nevin Wall came in to pitch 3 2/3 innings and gave up four runs, one of which was earned. Pitchers John Breske and Davis Zeutzius closed out the game.
Ryland Wall scored an RBI for the Warriors with a fourth-inning single to center field that brought Cooper Kapanke home. Joshua Hawksford had WSU’s other run, reaching home plate on a wild pitch. Hawksford, Steele Beatty, and Derek Baumgartner each had two hits for the Warriors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.