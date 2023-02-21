Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Periods of snow. Low near 20F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low near 20F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.