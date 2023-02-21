In the first round of the Section 1AA tournament, the fourth-seeded Cotter Ramblers will host the St. Charles Saints on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the John Nett Recreation Center in Winona. Other girls’ basketball games in the first round include:
- Lewiston-Altura at Rochester Lourdes — Thurs., February 23, 7 p.m.
- La Crescent-Hokah at Zumbrota-Mazeppa — Thurs., February 23, 7 p.m.
The Winona boys’ swim and dive team will compete at the section tournament today and Friday in Rochester, Minn.
