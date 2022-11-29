A buzzer-beater dealt the Winona State University (WSU) men’s basketball team its first loss of the season last Tuesday when the Warriors fell 83-82 to the Upper Iowa University (UIU) Peacocks.
Five minutes in, the Warriors were up 14-2, as Declan Dillon, Owen King, Connor Drew, and Luke Martens racked up unanswered baskets. Later in the first, UIU found its scoring touch, but WSU was still dominating at halftime, 46-30.
UIU slowly carved away at the lead in the second, when the Peacocks’ shooting percentage improved from 32 percent to 50 and WSU’s regressed from 53 percent to 37. Fouls and steals helped enable a UIU comeback. With four minutes left, the score stood at 71-61 WSU.
Then it was a battle of three-pointers and free throws in the final minutes of the game. WSU made a late three, but a few plays later, a missed three-pointer by the Warriors turned into a defensive rebound and a successful three-point attempt for the Peacocks, narrowing the lead to six points with two minutes left. A few plays later, Connor Dillon drew a foul and nailed both free throws to put WSU up by nine with 40 seconds left, but UIU’s Austin Hilmer returned the favor. Moments later, the Peacock’s Nick Reid sunk a three with under 30 seconds left to cut the lead to five. Another Peacock foul sent the Warriors’ Declan Dillon to the line, where he made one of two, and UIU’s Reid drew a foul on a three-point attempt and made three free throws in a row, putting UIU within three points of tying with 13 seconds left.
Fouled on a fastbreak, UIU’s Hilmer earned two more free throws and stopped the clock with six seconds left. He made them both to bring the score to 80-79, WSU. The Warriors’ Owen King made one of two free throws to put WSU up 81-79 with just four second left. When UIU got the ball back, Hilmer received the inbounds pass and quickly released a long shot before the clock struck zero. The three-pointer landed right on target and gave the Peacocks a storybook ending to their second-half rally.
The Peacocks were excellent from the penalty stripe, 23-for-26, compared to WSU’s 12-for-19. They also had an edge on rebounds, 34 to 29.
Connor Dillon had another 20-point night for the Warriors along with eight rebounds, while Martens had a season-high 18 points, and Declan Dillon picked up 13.
On Monday, the Warriors won 83-68 against Viterbo University. They face Minnesota State University - Mankato at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in Winona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.