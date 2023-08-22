In collaboration with Winona Parks and Rec and Winona State Baseball, USA Baseball will be conducting a free coaching clinic at Winona State’s Loughrey Field on Saturday, August 26, from 9-11 a.m. The camp will be conducted by the USA Baseball Director of Coaching Development Andrew Bartman. The camp is free and open to all coaches throughout the area. Register by going to USA Baseball’s website, usabdevelops.com/events/14568.
