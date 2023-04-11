The VFW youth baseball program is seeking your help. The VFW Post 1287 cannot solely support this longstanding, successful program; therefore, we are looking for support for our community-based organization. Donations from area businesses and civic groups will allow the continued success of the Winona VFW Buddies. Our organization provides Winona area young men, ages 14 through 16, quality coaching and competition, which ultimately strengthens our local high school programs, Winona Senior High and Cotter High School. Our goal is to continue to provide this program with no participation fee, allowing all interested youth an opportunity to be part of the Buddies program.
Please support our efforts by donating to the Winona VFW Buddies; any amount will be greatly appreciated. Please send contributions to VFW Buddies, c/o VFW Post 1287, 208 East Third Street, Winona, MN 55987.
