By Mike Marek
The Vikings are 9-2. They currently have a stranglehold on the NFC North and have a chance to clinch the division outright next week with a Lions loss and a Vikings win against the Jets. Times are good in Minnesota and look to be getting better as 2022 comes to an end. A lot of this success can be chalked up to a solid offseason making personnel moves and righting the proverbial ship. That has left the Vikings with a ton to be thankful for so far in the 2022 campaign.
The first major move that got the Vikings back on the right path was bringing in of the new general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. His vision in seeing the value in resigning Patrick Peterson and Kirk Cousins while letting Anthony Barr walk out the door (among other key moves) has positioned the Vikings to be where they are today. The largest move he made though, was passing on Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to take a shot on rookie head coach Kevin O’Connell.
The early returns on O’Connell have all been positive, and it appears that the Vikings are setup in the coach department for years to come. O’Connell has been almost flawless in his football execution decisions, which has led to a ton of success when it comes to close games. This includes making the right calls at the end of halves and when using timeouts. This alone has won the Vikings several games that the previous regime would have lost, but I would be amiss if I didn’t mention the sea change that has happened culturally within the clubhouse.
O’Connell is a players-first coach. He entered a locker room that was hungry for even a pat on the back for a good job, and what they have gotten instead was full blown affirmations each day that they are good at what they do and are poised to do something special this year. What this has amounted to is a confident team that truly believes they can be successful in all their endeavors regardless of what the critics say. This aligns well with some of the backstory of now blazingly bright star receiver, Justin Jefferson.
When Jefferson entered the league via the 2020 NFL Draft, he was the fifth receiver off the board. His NFL draft profile had him slotted to become a “good starter” within two years, and his projected NFL stats as just being average. Due to this rating and being slightly undersized at 6-foot-1 and without sub-4.4 speed, he fell into the eagerly waiting hands of the Vikings at pick 22. The rest has been history for the Vikings in that they were able to turn troubled asset Stefon Diggs into a better younger version of himself in Justin Jefferson.
Justin has taken it upon himself to be the best receiver in the NFL this year. Making the early season statement that last year the best receiver in the NFL was Cooper Kupp, in 2022 Jefferson decided that this was going to be his year. So far, he has exceeded expectations across the board. As of the end of last Thursday’s game he had surpassed Randy Moss’s record for most receiving yards in the first three years of a career and he still has another six games to go.
Speaking of those final six games, the Vikings have a real chance to close out the rest of the year without a loss, leading what would be a 15-2 record and the second-best record in franchise history. Three of the next six games are at home, and the other three are on the road against division opponents that the Vikings have already beat this year. A first-round bye isn’t out of the question, and hopefully when the final whistle of the season blows the Vikings will have something much larger to be thankful for, something they have been striving for since being incarnated, a Super Bowl win.
