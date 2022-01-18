by Mike Marek
“We are forlorn like children, and experienced like old men, we are crude and sorrowful and superficial — I believe we are lost.” - Erich Maria Remarque
Oftentimes the phrase is uttered, “No news is good news.” In the case of the Vikings, I would argue that haste is their best friend right now with many other franchises also looking to reshape their futures. The Vikings have entered the offseason and have decided to cast all the past season aside with the firing of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman. They are set to forge a new course; however, with no captain at the helm they appear to be headed out without clear direction. In my opinion the general manager post should be the first to be filled. With hope that the Wilfs may read this column, I plan to at least give them some advice to where they should turn their heads in regard to a GM search.
For general manager, the following candidates pop into mind as individuals that could help shape the Vikings future for better.
Top of my list is Eliott Wolf. In my thoughts, if you can’t beat ‘em, emulate them. So, with that in mind, Wolf was part of the glory years for the Packers with both Favre and Rodgers. He has since moved on to be part of the Patriots organization. What I like about Eliott is that he is used to be involved in winning organizations, and with that, he might be able to help mold the Vikings into what he has seen abroad. Not to mention that he comes from good bloodlines being the son of Ron Wolf who architected the Packers’ ‘90s run into prominence.
Next up in Ryan Poles of the Kansas City Chiefs. Ryan has been with the Chiefs for over 13 years. What interests me in a possible tenure with the Vikings is the amount of depth the Chiefs have been able to acquire of the last few years. This has been accomplished through great draft research and savvy selections. With this great draft performance, they arguably have the deepest roster in the league. In addition to that, Kansas City manages to bring in top tier veteran talent that also bolsters their roster. If the Vikings are going to have a fast turnaround, they will need a strong draft in 2022, in addition to signing a few key veteran free agents. Ryan has shown he has the chops for both with the Chiefs.
Speaking of drafting well, and bring in free agent talent, John Spytek of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouldn’t be overlooked. He has helped with impressive drafts the last few years while with the Bucs. He was instrumental in bringing in some of the free agent talent (Brady, Gronkowski, Suh) that propelled Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl last year.
The general manager decision shouldn’t be taken lightly as it will affect the future of the franchise much more than any coaching hire might. With that in mind the Wilfs will hopefully land on someone with good strategic vision and eye for talent that can turn this franchise into the perennial winner that they so desperately want to build.
