Giants 31, Vikings 24
By Patrick P. Marek
After an exhilarating season that included 13 victory speeches and 11 edge-of-your-seat, one-score wins, the Vikings slunk out of the playoffs, not with a roar … but a whimper.
When Kirk Cousins threw a three-yard, checkdown pass to T.J. Hockenson on the fourth-and-eight play that snuffed out Minnesota’s season, it’s easy to imagine thousands of Vikings fans executing a modified Skol chant … clapping their knees and shouting: “Duh!” It was a statewide slap followed by deafening silence as Daniel Jones led the Giants in victory formation.
So, who do we blame for a 13-3 NFC North Champion being dominated in front of their deafening home-field fans by a sixth seed Giants team that barely made it into the playoffs?
It would be easy to put the loss on Kirk Cousins. It was hard to watch the unstoppable “Kirko Chainz” who led the team to four come-from-behind wins this season melting in the harsh blowtorch of playoff pressure. Cousins had a decent game until it mattered the most, completing 79 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and no turnovers in the face of a punishing Giants pass rush. However, on Minnesota’s last two drives, Cousins completed two of three passes (the quick sideline toss that never works, and an unsuccessful screen pass) for minus-1 yard, on the first three and out, and then the ill-fated, season-killing pass to Hockenson on their last offensive play of the season. Kevin O’Connell said that the fourth down play call wasn’t intended for Hockenson. He also said that he would have directed Cousins to throw downfield, but he wanted his quarterback to “play free.” This is the same coaching mindset that didn’t feel “comfortable” mandating that the players wear special cleats for the swampy field in the Green Bay loss. Cousins, when free to make his own decisions, decided to make the last play of the season a sure completion instead of taking a chance at playoff glory and launching a prayer to his best receiver. Justin Jefferson was only targeted three times and had one catch in the second half. He was a missing person on Minnesota’s last two drives.
Wow. After that last paragraph you probably think that I am going to blame either Cousins or O’Connell for the Minnesota’s latest exit from the playoffs. Au contraire! Although they both bear some responsibility for the loss, the principle author of this disaster is none other than Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell.
Minnesota brought in Donatell to install his 3-4 scheme and “fix” Mike Zimmer’s defense. The team acquired Za’Darius Smith, Jordan Hicks, and Harrison Phillips to help Donatell be successful, as well as retaining Danielle Hunter, Harrison Smith, and Eric Kendricks,key stalwarts of last year’s defense. The defense was effective in that first giddy win of the season, but opposing teams soon caught on that the defensive blueprint was passive and predictable, and the players were plodding and slow to cover both the run and the pass. With little or no pass rush, and the secondary stuck in a deep zone, even ordinary quarterbacks (like Daniel Jones), were able to play pitch and catch to streaking receivers and gain tremendous yardage. Donatell defended his “bend but don’t break” defense by pointing out the team’s positive win total and the fact that the team managed to elevate its game in the red zone and get timely stops and turnovers. With a nearly negative point differential, the real Minneapolis Miracle was that this team managed to win 13 wins and host a home playoff game. The experts said that the success wasn’t sustainable, and they were correct. Look at what happened when teams had the chance to play the Vikings a second time after an initial loss. The Packers, Lions, and Giants all enjoyed their revenge with schemes that took cold-hearted advantage of the glaring vulnerabilities of Donatell’s defense.
The Vikings entered the wild card matchup ranked 31st out of 32 defenses in the NFL. Despite those numbers, Donatell predicted that his unit was going to “shine” in the playoffs, and that “fans were going to like with they were going to see.” That is the kind of confidence that a kid has when he gets a wrapped present filled with horse manure, and starts searching for a pony. There was far too much age, wear and tear, and grimy coaching for this defense to ever shine again. Sunday afternoon, they couldn’t even muster a glimmer of respectability. They had no answer for Daniel Jones, who completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards. Would assigning a linebacker or safety to shadow Jones and slow him down be a good idea? We will never know. Saquon Barkley blasted through huge holes in the line and proved nearly impossible for even tag teams of Minnesota defenders to bring down. It was quite clear that Giants Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale saw the Vikings coming, was extremely well prepared, and turned the game into his own private game show.
As Minnesota enters the off-season with a nasty loss to think about and very little cap space on the books, they have a number of decisions to make, some extremely difficult, others no-brainers.
First of all, Ed Donatell needs to be shown the door immediately. The last thing this team needs is a defensive coach who is at least as stubborn as Mike Zimmer and nowhere near as talented.
Minnesota seemed to get old fast this year, and many players who have earned hefty contracts will be given scrutiny. Dalvin Cook, Harrison Smith, Eric Kendricks, and Adam Thielen probably still have productive years ahead of them but didn’t have the kind of performances this year that justify the team’s investment in their services. Will the team resign Patrick Peterson and Alexander Mattison? Will they scrap the 3-4 defense? Will they finally get a reliable offensive line to protect Cousins, and will they draft a quarterback to succeed Cousins? So many questions, so much time watching other teams in the playoffs.
Although Sunday’s loss might have left us with a bitter taste in our mouths, this is a good time to count our blessings for a truly unexpected and spectacular season. Who would have guessed that Minnesota would end the season with a 13-4 record and as NFC North Champions. Savor the Jefferson catch and Kendricks fumble recovery from the Buffalo victory, Greg Joseph’s 61-yard, game-winning field goal against the Giants, and Dalvin Cook’s blazing 64-yard screen pass touchdown and the NFL-record comeback against the Colts.
And most important of all …stay purple, my friends.
